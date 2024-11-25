How Many Piercings Does Taylor Swift Have? The Singer Loves A Dazzling Earring
Fans of Taylor Swift are not only enchanted by her music, but they also closely follow her spotlight-stealing dress sense. Her loyal fan base, popularly known as Swifties, is always eager to search for similar kinds of attire or jewelry to mirror her style. That's one of the reasons why they keep a keen eye on what she's wearing, the makeup she uses, and her choices of accessories. Over the years, her fans have tracked every aspect of her aesthetic, and this diligent attention to detail includes her choice of accessories and the number and arrangement of her piercings.
Although the number could increase in the future, as of now, the singer-songwriter has five ear piercings, each styled to complement her evolving fashion choices. The pop sensation decided to give her style an exciting update by reportedly adding three new ear piercings in August 2023, enhancing all of her fabulous outfits from the Eras Tour. Currently, it is believed that she added one piercing to her left ear and two piercings to her right ear, bringing the tally to five.
Taylor Swift's love for earrings shines through in her public appearances
Taylor Swift clearly has a thing for earrings and continues to step up her game whenever she makes a public appearance. Who can forget her enchanting look at the 2024 Golden Globes? Apart from wearing a gorgeous dress, the musician decided to complete her look with stunning accessories, including a pair of magnificent earrings from De Beers. According to the jewelry brand (via Professional Jeweler), Swift wore the Arpeggia Three Line Diamond Earrings set in 18K White Gold, along with a Long Diamond Earrings set from the same collection. Additionally, her look also featured round diamond stud earrings set in Platinum and an ear cuff set.
Her choice of earrings at the 65th Grammy Awards also took everyone by storm, especially her fans. During the awards ceremony, she wore Lorraine Schwartz ornaments which were reportedly valued at nearly $3 million. The kite-shaped earrings consisted of over 135 carats of diamonds, purple sapphires, and Paraiba tourmalines.
She is clearly not afraid of taking stylistic chances, and with the arrival of new piercings, she continues to add new elements to her evolving flair. Given how much she obviously loves ear adornments, it won't come as a surprise if Swift decides to change her look in the future.