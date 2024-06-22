16 Taylor Swift Revenge Dresses That Completely Stole The Spotlight

If you've listened to the album "Reputation" or even the track "thanK you aIMee," you'll know that Taylor Swift's feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West hurt her more than we knew at the time. In 2016, Swift, the rapper, and his then-wife were the talk of the town when West labelled the singer to be a "b****" and claimed that he had "made" her "famous."

Advertisement

Swift made her disapproval of this line well-known throughout the media, but what really cemented her rage at West was when she turned up to the 2016 Grammy's wearing this knockout two-piece custom-made by Atelier Versace. With a bandeau top in a fiery orange color and a skirt made of cascading waves of hot pink, there was no missing the "Our Song" singer in the red carpet line-up that night.

While the neon look would have surely gone down in Swiftie history regardless of the drama attached to it, what really made this look a revenge dress was the acceptance speech Swift gave that night when she accepted the award for Album of the Year. The singer took a shot at West, advising women to ignore those who try to "take credit for your accomplishments or your fame." The line was an unabashed clap back at West, whose name was subsequently bashed by the feminist media following Swift's triumphant — and gorgeous — Grammys night.

Advertisement