16 Taylor Swift Revenge Dresses That Completely Stole The Spotlight
From being crowned Time's 2023 Person of the Year to causing earthquake-like shifts at her concerts, Taylor Swift is living rent-free in everyone's minds right about now. Aside from writing cryptic music for fans to decode, the popstar also uses fashion to send messages, specifically when it comes to revenge dressing.
Made popular by Princess Diana in the '90s, a revenge dress is a long-lasting trend that sees people using clothes to send a message post breakup — usually one that says, "Look at what you're missing out on!" In addition to her collection of ex-boyfriends, Swift also has a bevy of industry enemies. From powerful jumpsuits to skin-revealing mini-dresses, it seems the singer has been using her clothes to silently send messages to all her old flames and adversaries alike. Or, as Swift herself said so succinctly on the song "Vigilante S***," it seems lately she's "been dressing for revenge."
Taylor Swift wore a post-Harry Styles statement dress
Perhaps the first time Taylor Swift was caught dressing for revenge was back in 2013 when she appeared at the People's Choice Awards wearing a white gown with a dangerously low neckline. The appearance came right on the heels of tabloid speculation that the singer and Harry Styles had called it quits following a Caribbean vacation gone wrong. On January 7, 2013, a photo of Swift leaving the island solo broke the internet.
While neither Swift nor Styles have gone on record about their short-lived romance, it's not too far-fetched to imagine that Swift was trying to send a message to her former boyfriend with this unexpected, sultry look. Not only did this sleek, mature gown catapult Swift into a new stratosphere of style, but she was also awarded the trophy for Favorite Country Artist that night, providing even more proof to Styles that she was doing just fine without him.
This colorful two-piece at the 2016 Grammys is one of Taylor Swift's most iconic outfits
If you've listened to the album "Reputation" or even the track "thanK you aIMee," you'll know that Taylor Swift's feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West hurt her more than we knew at the time. In 2016, Swift, the rapper, and his then-wife were the talk of the town when West labelled the singer to be a "b****" and claimed that he had "made" her "famous."
Swift made her disapproval of this line well-known throughout the media, but what really cemented her rage at West was when she turned up to the 2016 Grammy's wearing this knockout two-piece custom-made by Atelier Versace. With a bandeau top in a fiery orange color and a skirt made of cascading waves of hot pink, there was no missing the "Our Song" singer in the red carpet line-up that night.
While the neon look would have surely gone down in Swiftie history regardless of the drama attached to it, what really made this look a revenge dress was the acceptance speech Swift gave that night when she accepted the award for Album of the Year. The singer took a shot at West, advising women to ignore those who try to "take credit for your accomplishments or your fame." The line was an unabashed clap back at West, whose name was subsequently bashed by the feminist media following Swift's triumphant — and gorgeous — Grammys night.
Taylor Swift had a mirrorball moment at the 2018 AMAs
In 2023, Swift reflected on her 2016 feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, telling Time, "Make no mistake — my career was taken away from me." However, as traumatic as the singer seems to have found the feud back then, she loudly and proudly reclaimed her spotlight by making a return to awards shows in 2018. The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer made a bold sartorial statement when she arrived on the red carpet wearing a disco-studded minidress and thigh-high boots.
The light from the cameras ricocheted off the Balmain construction, giving Swift's frock a mirrorball effect. Following the feud and the #TaylorSwiftisOverParty trend that rocked her back in 2016, this look was a warning shot to everyone that the singer was, indeed, making a comeback. The rebellious outfit, paired with the record-breaking 22 trophies Swift won that night, was a subtle middle finger to all her naysayers.
She wore deep red for her movie premiere All Too Well
In recent years, Taylor Swift has been treating her fans to a re-release of her earlier albums. While many of these projects have included previously "unreleased" songs that were not included in the albums' original rollouts, the re-release of 2012's "Red" also included the premiere of a short film, directed by Swift herself, based on the fan-favorite track "All Too Well."
For the premiere, Swift wore an all-velvet suit in a deep crimson color. Her double-breasted blazer and Melinda Maria jewelry created the perfect union of masculine and feminine, striking a powerful silhouette. While it may not have been a dress, this look was a nod to old heartbreaks. With "All Too Well" chronicling the pain Swift felt when a past boyfriend — long-rumored to be Jake Gyllenhaal — called it quits, her velvet suit was chosen with strutting all over her ex's grave in mind.
Taylor Swift channeled Princess Diana's LBD
Of all her looks, Princess Diana's revenge dress stands out above the rest — that's right, we're talking about that iconic black Christina Stambolian dress from 1994 that has now been famously dubbed the "revenge dress." Making its debut on the heels of her ex-husband's admission of an affair, many onlookers took Diana's sexy look to be a stab at her ex.
Swifties were quick to make the comparison when their favorite appeared on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in November 2021 wearing a suspiciously similar LBD. With a short hemline and bare shoulders, it was hard not to wonder who Swift was trying to make jealous in this sexy number.
It was only later, when fans realized that a breakup ballad to ex-partner Joe Alwyn had been written in 2021, that the dots were connected — meaning this was almost certainly Swift's secret revenge dress.
Taylor Swift's black SNL bodysuit was striking
While diehard fans have always suspected that Jake Gyllenhaal was the inspiration behind the track "All Too Well," he really became public enemy No. 1 after Swift turned in a headline-making performance of the song on "Saturday Night Live" in 2021. While she may not have been wearing a dress during the performance, she sure was rocking a revenge catsuit.
With its sleek look, the black one-piece alluded to the black turtlenecks one might see at a poetry slam, characterizing Swift as a serious singer-songwriter and signaling just how deeply she felt the subject matter of "All Too Well." That didn't stop some viewers from noticing how tightly it also clung to Swift's curves, though. Understated and intellectual, this performance was not only an example of Swift's good looks, but also of her artistic power — a real double whammy to whichever ex is the muse behind this heartbreak anthem.
Taylor Swift was dripping in jewels to announce Midnights
Despite its track list of loved-up songs, such as "Lavender Haze" and "Mastermind," fans of Taylor Swift have long been speculating that her 10th album "Midnights" was actually a breakup album in disguise. One fan even wrote, "Every song on midnights sounds like it's from the perspective of a girl grieving the end of a relationship shes still in ..." (via BuzzFeed).
Could there be some truth to the theory? In August 2022, the singer donned a breath-taking Oscar de la Renta number to announce the album's release at the VMAs. Dripping in jewels with nothing but a sheer bodysuit underneath, this look showed off more skin than was usual for the woman once dubbed America's sweetheart. In hindsight, many fans seem to believe that this tinsel-like gown was sending long-time beau Joe Alwyn a message — one that says, "By the way, I'm going out tonight."
Taylor Swift wore a Midnights blue number at the 2022 VMAs
Indie sleaze made a brief comeback when Taylor Swift attended a VMAs after-party in August 2022. Wearing a blue Moschino romper with hot pants and a white faux-fur jacket, Swift nailed the 2010s trend, utilizing bright colors, disheveled accessories, and basically looking like she'd just stepped out of a cheap basement concert.
It was all part of the lead-up to her "Midnights" album, whose aesthetic was to be a radical departure from her previous album, "Evermore," that had been celebrated for its stripped-back, acoustic sound. However, this wasn't the only major change Swift was making around this time. It turns out that she and British beau Joe Alwyn were also on the rocks circa 2022. With their breakup officially announced in April 2023, it wouldn't be too far-fetched to imagine this sizzling look was a message to Alwyn that she truly was saying "So long, London!"
Taylor Swift brought a dark and revengeful look to Nashville
As a woman in the music industry, Taylor Swift is no stranger to sexism. In January 2022, she became embroiled in a heated Twitter exchange with Damon Albarn, frontman of British band "Blur," when he accused her of not writing her own songs.
Swift retaliated by tweeting, "@DamonAlbarn I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don't have to like my songs but it's really f***ed up to try and discredit my writing. WOW."
Only a few months later, Swift's wordsmith skills were proven when she received the "Songwriter-Artist of the Decade" award at the 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards — and she looked great doing it, too. Clad in a one-sleeved black sequined gown, there's no way this look wasn't aimed at a one Mr. Albarn.
Taylor Swift dressed as an industry assassin at the 2023 iHeartRadio Awards
Taylor Swift rakes in so many awards that it would almost be impossible for her fans to keep up with every one. However, all eyes were on the singer when she attended the 2023 iHeartRadio Awards wearing an offbeat, edgy look. Designed by Alexandre Vauthier Couture, Swift's hooded jumpsuit was covered in green and blue crystals, which gave the piece a sea-foam shine.
If the built-in stilettos weren't enough to give this look a rocker vibe, Swift keeping her hood up the entire awards show gave the impression that America's sweetheart had finally completed her transformation into a music industry assassin.
Assassin or not, Swift was nowhere near beating the "Mastermind" allegations when she stepped on stage to accept the Artist of the Year award. Afterward, fans noticed that this sparkly, hooded suit was strikingly similar to Swift's costume in the "End Game" music video, where she sings about the "big enemies" who threaten her "big reputation." No stranger to dropping an Easter egg or two, Swift's look could have easily been a subtle reminder to those past enemies that she's still a force to be reckoned with in the industry and is still wracking up the awards.
Taylor Swift rocked an iconic one-legged Reputation ensemble
Every good Swiftie knows that the album "Reputation" is about getting revenge on your past naysayers and haters. Released in 2018, this album serves as Swift's official response to her feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Exploring the dark side of fame and her rise from the ashes after 2016's near-cancellation, this era carries with it a gothic aesthetic, green details, and snakes galore.
When Swift kicked off her "Eras" tour in 2023, she proved that she hasn't, in fact, buried the hatchet when it comes to these past hurts. In fact, the star saved one of her most jaw-dropping looks for the "Reputation" portion of the concert — a one-full leg black bodysuit featuring a glittering red snake design that slithers around Swift's body. It might not be a dress, but this piece will go down in history as Swift's ultimate revenge-ready look.
Her date-night outfit with Travis Kelce was giving casual sexy
There's no better place to rock a revenge look than on a date with your new boyfriend, as exemplified by Taylor Swift on her steamy date with Travis Kelce in October 2023. The two were spotted attending an "SNL" after party with their hands intertwined and their outfits on point. Kelce wore caramel colored trousers with a white button-down and a graphic over shirt, while Swift stole the show in a bustier-style vest top and hot all-black pants.
It was undeniable that this corset top looked more like something you would spot in a Victoria's Secret window display than a top that was designed to keep its wearer warm during cold autumn nights. But what's comfort compared to sweet, sweet revenge?
Although Taylor Swift's controversial fling with Matty Healy is over, it's entirely possible that this is who she was thinking of when she shimmied into that revealing top. Could there be a better feeling than knowing that your ex-flame will be forced stare at you looking your best on tomorrow morning's front page? Swift's smirk tells us no.
Taylor Swift had a meeting of the lonely hearts club with Sophie Turner in 2023
Sophie Turner hasn't been shy about her struggles living away from England, especially in light of her recent divorce from Joe Jonas. Depression, anxiety, and instability have come to define this new era for the "Game of Thrones" actress. One shining light in the media storm, however, has been Taylor Swift — long-time friend of Turner's.
The singer is no stranger herself to low moods and rough breakups, as her impressive discography can attest to. She's also no stranger to PR crises, which Turner found herself in when the shock news of her split from Jonas first broke in 2023. Swift's own breakup news was reported the same year, when it was announced in April 2023 that she was saying goodbye to boyfriend Joe Alwyn.
In an outing that broke the internet, these vengeful vixens joined forces in November of that year for a dinner in New York City. With Turner dressed in a power suit styled blazer and Swift in a short, pleated skirt with sky high boots, it's clear that these two single ladies had chosen their outfits wisely. Serving both strength and sultriness, the actress and the singer were giving their fans at home a masterclass in how to subtly show your ex what he is missing.
Taylor Swift donned a celestial theme for her 34th birthday
For her star-studded 34th birthday party in December 2023, Swift donned a small black dress from designer Clio Peppiat. The uber-short number featured a night sky design across the bodice that included glittering cloud, star, and moon designs. The "Midnight Rain" singer accessorized with a diamond-studded handbag, platform pumps, and a thick fur coat to keep warm in the winter chill.
This birthday marked a new era for the pop star, as her 34th bash was the first birthday she had spent in 6 years without her long-time partner Joe Alwyn. While it's clear that the actor was likely not given an invite to the event, his absence must have surely been felt by both Swift and those who had known the two of them back in their "Lavender Haze" era.
Could this astrological mini-dress have served as a message to her ex to show that she was looking and feeling better than ever? The public may never know the thought process behind Swift's iconic birthday look, but this slinky number sure does have all the trappings of a revenge dress.
Taylor Swift hit the town with Blake Lively in green velvet
In January 2024, Taylor Swift was spotted out on the town with her long-time bestie Blake Lively. Despite the cold weather, the two rocked short skirts as they strutted down the Brooklyn streets, eventually ending up at Lucali Pizza for dinner. While the "Gossip Girl" star looked preppy in her A-line skirt, it was Swift who stole the spotlight in her green velvet dress and thigh-high boots.
These weren't just any old boots, either, as they featured a winding snake design and were produced following a chic collaboration between designers Jimmy Choo and Jean Paul Gaultier — so chic, in fact, that Swift reportedly shelled out $2,450 to get her hands on a pair.
At the time, many tabloids theorized that Swift's slithering look hinted at the fact that her re-recording of "Reputation" was right around the corner. With its serpentine aesthetic, it's no surprise that Swifties believed this mini-dress was purposefully alluding to the revenge-happy album. However, as the surprise album "The Tortured Poets Society" would later reveal, Taylor Swift's split from Matty Healy was messier than we realized. With Swift labeling her ex "the smallest man who ever lived" and a "modern idiot," it's likely that this skirt look was chosen to purposefully show Healy just what he was missing.
Taylor Swift wore the highest slit yet
It was a fateful night when Taylor Swift attended the 2024 Grammys. The star walked the red carpet wearing a ruched, white Schiaparelli gown that featured a sky-high slit. That night, when Swift climbed the stadium steps to accept the award for Best Pop Vocal Album, she also announced that her next release would be an entirely new album titled "The Tortured Poets Department," and it was set to be released on April 19, 2024.
Fans were sent into a frenzy following the announcement, but little did they know the hints about the album's content was already staring them right in the face. While Swift's leggy gown does follow the color scheme of "TTPD," it more strongly follows the lyrical motif of the album, which is revenge against her exes. Now knowing that "TTPD" is the album on which she brands her most recent ex, Matty Healy, as "the smallest man who ever lived," it's hard not to see this seductive ensemble as a forewarning to Healy — and the fans — of what was coming.