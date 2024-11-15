Christina Hall Is Nearly Unrecognizable Without Her Hair Extensions
Lush, waist-length locks are Christina Hall's signature hairstyle. "One of my feel goods is long hair," the "Christina on the Coast" star explained on Instagram in January 2024. Over the years, she's detailed how hair extensions help her achieve this stunning look. In August 2023, Hall announced that she'd partnered with Lush Locks by Latitude, and she gave fans a glimpse of what her hair looks like before any extensions are attached. The HGTV star's natural hair had plenty of face-framing layers, with longer lengths in the back down to her shoulder blades. Hall also opted to go makeup-free in her "before" look.
Although Hall's extension-free style looks dramatically different, fans did spot something familiar: she and her daughter Taylor El Moussa looked even more like twins than usual. While people praised both looks, they had particularly heartfelt words for her "before" style. "I actually love your natural look. Beautiful!" wrote one. "I'd love to see you go more natural. You are so stunning and don't even know it," commented another.
In November 2023, Hall gave fans an even longer look at her extension-free hair. Unlike her Instagram followers, however, Hall discovered her family was not as supportive. "My sons were like, 'Huh you have a bob,'" Christina revealed (via Hello!). "I'm like, 'Isn't it cute?' and they were like 'No, we want your long hair back.'" Hall shared her kids' viewpoint, and she revealed in the video's caption that she was going back to extensions.
Hall is a big fan of hair extensions
Christina Hall has shared her love for hair extensions numerous times on social media. "I definitely have an obsession with long thick hair!" she enthused on Instagram in March 2021. In the post, Hall also revealed she had a family connection to her preferred salon since her former sister-in-law, Angelique Elmoussa, owns it. Hall even noted that, on one occasion in 2024, she and her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa even bumped into each other at the salon. Fortunately, Hall and El Moussa have become friends in the years following their difficult breakup and divorce. In this case, the former couple bantered back and forth while their stylists worked. Hall even recorded the experience for social media.
In August 2024, Hall also chronicled a trip to the salon that she took with her daughter Taylor El Moussa. For fans who marveled at the shared resemblance between Hall's sans-extensions look and her daughter, the HGTV star provided a side-by-side comparison during their joint appointment. This Instagram video clearly shows that Hall's hair length doesn't impact their look-alike status. In the before shot, Taylor examined her mom's shoulder-length, extension-free hair, and Hall checked out her daughter's long strands. After Hall got extensions and Taylor got highlights and a trim, their hair matched in shade and style, highlighting their shared features in the final reveal.
Hall's hair was shorter and extension free circa 2013-2014
While she's definitely a hair extension devotee, Christina Hall's also been candid that continuous extensions have sometimes damaged her hair, although she didn't get into the specifics of how her strands were affected. The HGTV star has tried different types of extensions, including tape-in and what she referred to on Instagram as "invisible bead hand-tied extensions." In this case, some fans disagreed with her dubbing it an innovative process and explained that sew-in methods like this had been around for decades.
Even though opinions differ on the pros/cons of the various ways to attach hair extensions, the American Academy of Dermatology does advise people to take frequent breaks from using them. In contrast, Hall admitted she's worn extensions pretty continually for a decade, and her enthusiasm for them appears to be going strong. "I feel like this could be better," Halls says in a February 2023 Instagram video, as she touches her natural hair. The video then cuts to her look after 20-inch-long extensions are added.
However, fans of her shorter do can always rewatch early episodes of "Flip or Flop." Back in 2013, Hall's blond hair barely brushed her shoulders and its overall cut and style were very similar to her current look without the extensions. A 2014 promo for the show reveals a slightly longer length for Hall but without any extensions.