Christina Hall Is Nearly Unrecognizable Without Her Hair Extensions

Lush, waist-length locks are Christina Hall's signature hairstyle. "One of my feel goods is long hair," the "Christina on the Coast" star explained on Instagram in January 2024. Over the years, she's detailed how hair extensions help her achieve this stunning look. In August 2023, Hall announced that she'd partnered with Lush Locks by Latitude, and she gave fans a glimpse of what her hair looks like before any extensions are attached. The HGTV star's natural hair had plenty of face-framing layers, with longer lengths in the back down to her shoulder blades. Hall also opted to go makeup-free in her "before" look.

Although Hall's extension-free style looks dramatically different, fans did spot something familiar: she and her daughter Taylor El Moussa looked even more like twins than usual. While people praised both looks, they had particularly heartfelt words for her "before" style. "I actually love your natural look. Beautiful!" wrote one. "I'd love to see you go more natural. You are so stunning and don't even know it," commented another.

In November 2023, Hall gave fans an even longer look at her extension-free hair. Unlike her Instagram followers, however, Hall discovered her family was not as supportive. "My sons were like, 'Huh you have a bob,'" Christina revealed (via Hello!). "I'm like, 'Isn't it cute?' and they were like 'No, we want your long hair back.'" Hall shared her kids' viewpoint, and she revealed in the video's caption that she was going back to extensions.

