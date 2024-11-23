The Lavish Life Of Queen Elizabeth's Former Lady-In-Waiting Lady Pamela Hicks

Lady Pamela Hicks may only be on the outskirts of the British royal family, but she is arguably every bit as interesting as some of the better-known royals. Born in 1929, Pamela is the first cousin of the late Prince Phillip and was a lady-in-waiting to Queen Elizabeth II. An esteemed position indeed. She was even present on the fateful trip to Kenya where Elizabeth learned her father had died and the crown had fallen to her. And then there's her ancestry. Hicks' mother was Edwina Mountbatten, who, according to the book "Lady Pamela" (via the Daily Mail), was a parent so remarkably inattentive she once accidentally left her children behind at a hotel for six months. And her father was Lord Louis Mountbatten, the last viceroy of India, who was killed in an IRA attack in 1979.

Though there have definitely been hardships in Hicks' life, for the most part she's lived in luxury the likes of which an ordinary person can scarcely imagine. She's wandered the halls of some of the most incredible homes in the world, maintained a close relationship with the royal family, and experienced no less than the finest of what the world has to offer. Let's take a look at the lavish life of Pamela Hicks, lady-in-waiting to Queen Elizabeth.