Bizarre Things About Ainsley Earhardt And Sean Hannity's Relationship Everyone Ignores

When Vanity Fair outed Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity's relationship in 2020, the publication alleged they had been an item for quite some time. Both were well-known conservative FOX News reporters, working primarily in different time slots — which probably helped keep their relationship under the radar. Vanity Fair's sources claimed the relationship started as a friendship but grew into something more.

This revelation certainly blindsided viewers, who thought they were up-to-date on the separate love lives of Earhardt and Hannity. We knew of her marriage to Kevin McKinney from 2005 to 2009 and later to Will Proctor from 2012 to 2019. Meanwhile, Hannity's divorce from Jill Rhodes only happened a year prior, which brings us to the first bizarre thing about the couple's relationship. A 2020 report by People alleged that the pair had been seeing each other secretly for "years." Considering that Hannity had only divorced his wife in 2019, the timeline didn't quite add up. However, The Daily Mail provided a piece of the puzzle, reporting that Hannity and his wife had been separated "for nearly five years."