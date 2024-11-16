How Megan Fox's Pregnancy Is Keeping Her Romance With MGK Alive

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are reportedly closer than ever thanks to Fox's pregnancy. But when it comes to raising children, it's not either of their first rodeos. Fox has three boys with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green, whereas Kelly shares a daughter with ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon. But now, the power couple get to enjoy the joys of childbirth with each other, which has already had an immediate positive effect on their relationship.

Their romance has had a few ups and downs since they first started dating in 2020. Fox teased cracks in their relationship on Instagram back in 2023. Although she quickly deleted the post, speculation about her relationship status remained. In an interview on "Call Her Daddy", Fox confirmed that she and MGK have seen better days. The "Transformers" star didn't go into specifics, but at least shared that they called off their engagement at one point. During the interview, she was also either coy or unsure about her relationship status. "I can't say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow," Fox said. "Beyond that, I'm not willing to explain."

Sources, however, confided that the duo mended whatever rough patches they've had. "They are both thrilled and excited to be parents together. The pregnancy is bringing them closer," a source told Us Weekly. Another echoed this sentiment, claiming, "They feel this is a new chapter for their relationship and a second chance."

