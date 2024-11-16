What Ginger Zee Really Looks Like Without Makeup

Ginger Zee may be primped and polished whenever you see her on television, but the Chief Meteorologist for ABC News isn't afraid to be transparent with fans when it comes to her appearance. Outspoken about the time and consideration she takes with her professional style, the popular anchor cares about how she looks to her audience.

"As soon as I got into television, I found the beauty of fashion and the artful expression of mood and intention that can be born from it," the Chief Climate Correspondent wrote in a 2022 article penned for "Good Morning America." Although there have been a few inappropriate outfits and even some controversial 'fits, Zee is mostly praised for her sustainable fashion choices. "Many people think that the folks you see on television are provided a wardrobe. In television news, that is not the case. We are responsible for buying and styling our own wardrobes," she explained, revealing her commitment to taking part in a "No New Clothes Pledge."

You can catch the Emmy Award winner's familiar face reporting the weather on "Good Morning America" on most days, but what does that face look like underneath her carefully cultivated image? Luckily, she does take to her Instagram to share behind-the-scenes peeks of the more casual parts of her life, including what she looks like before she gets access to her glam squad at ABC.

