What Ginger Zee Really Looks Like Without Makeup
Ginger Zee may be primped and polished whenever you see her on television, but the Chief Meteorologist for ABC News isn't afraid to be transparent with fans when it comes to her appearance. Outspoken about the time and consideration she takes with her professional style, the popular anchor cares about how she looks to her audience.
"As soon as I got into television, I found the beauty of fashion and the artful expression of mood and intention that can be born from it," the Chief Climate Correspondent wrote in a 2022 article penned for "Good Morning America." Although there have been a few inappropriate outfits and even some controversial 'fits, Zee is mostly praised for her sustainable fashion choices. "Many people think that the folks you see on television are provided a wardrobe. In television news, that is not the case. We are responsible for buying and styling our own wardrobes," she explained, revealing her commitment to taking part in a "No New Clothes Pledge."
You can catch the Emmy Award winner's familiar face reporting the weather on "Good Morning America" on most days, but what does that face look like underneath her carefully cultivated image? Luckily, she does take to her Instagram to share behind-the-scenes peeks of the more casual parts of her life, including what she looks like before she gets access to her glam squad at ABC.
Ginger Zee posted her makeup transformation for 'Good Morning America'
Ginger Zee may be behind all of her own clothing choices, but she's the first to admit that she has more than a little help when it comes to her on-air makeup routine. "As I've mentioned ... I don't wake-up like this," she posted to her Instagram account on May 30, 2023 in a caption for three separate images, complete with a laughing emoji.
The first image showed Zee standing on set, nearly camera-ready, while her hair stylist, Merylin Mitchell, made some last minute adjustments. The second more candid photo showed the TV personality with curly hair and not a drop of makeup in a rare natural selfie. Finishing up the three-slide post was another picture of Zee, all made up in the studio. "Swipe to see their canvas," she encouraged her followers, tagging makeup artist Celine Elise and hair stylist Merylin Mitchell. "[They] did some work," she ended with a winking emoji. Regardless of the amount of makeup she's wearing, the "Dancing With the Stars" alum exudes confidence in every stage of her transformation.
Ginger Zee posted a video of herself in the bathtub
Every once in a while, Ginger Zee will get very up close and personal with her fans on her social media pages, participating in the popular trends of sharing face-care routines and "Get Ready With Me" videos. One such time, she even posted a Reel to Instagram of herself in the bathtub, covered in soap bubbles.
The post proposed a unique spin on self care, with imagery depicting Zee while she relaxed in the bath, her face soap-streaked and makeup-free. The video itself evokes a more popular definition of self care, but the "Hearts of Heroes" author spoke of a lesser-known take on the concept. "Mindful consumption starts with knowing what power marketing has on our minds," she said. "Self care for me includes taking control of those and eliminating that incessant marketing. It's super easy to start, just unsubscribe from 5 email blasts today." She ended the caption by including the hashtags #antiinfluencer and #lessismore, alongside the more popular #selfcare.
Ginger Zee shared a selfie from when she was ill
Sharing glimpses into her home life on social media is something that Ginger Zee does occasionally, her accounts sometimes featuring details of the personal time she spends with husband Ben Aaron and their two sons, Adrian and Miles. In January of 2024, the best-selling author revealed the holiday season was a bit of a challenge for her family because everyone was feeling under the weather the month prior.
"Most of our holiday break was spent incredibly sick for our entire family ... hard to believe I'm the same person from left to today on right," she posted to her Instagram with a laughing emoji. "BEYOND GRATEFUL to be back and healthy again. Sending you all peace in 2024!" Accompanying the caption were side-by-side images of Zee, the picture on the right a typical image of her in makeup, while the picture of the left showed her with her un-styled hair pulled back, completely bare-faced.
It's not uncommon for Zee to speak publicly about her health. She's been forthcoming about more serious health conditions in the past, openly discussing a narcolepsy diagnosis, as well as sharing a difficult history with anorexia and depression during an interview with People back in 2017. One thing is for sure — whether the ABC Network staple is at home or at work, and whether she's feeling sick or well, she's committed to sharing her life with fans, even when she's not wearing any cosmetics.