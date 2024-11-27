Hugh Jackman And Sutton Foster Dating Rumors Have Been Going On For Longer Than We Thought

The rumored romance between Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster was a long time coming. In 2022, they co-starred in "The Music Man" on Broadway and raved about each other during the press tour and on social media. While that's not necessarily indication of a romantic relationship, it did seem suggestive of one. Although the dating speculation really exploded in 2024, they can be traced back to December 2023, two months after Jackman's split from Deborra-Lee Furness was announced. Jackman's post-divorce romance with Foster is messy due to the possible overlap in relationships — for both him and Foster, since she was married to Ted Griffin at the time the romance chatter began.

Advertisement

An insider spoke with In Touch Weekly and credited their time in "The Music Man" as what bonded the rumored couple together. "Their romance is an open secret on Broadway," they added. The anonymous source even claimed Jackman was infatuated with Foster ever since they met and added, "He followed her around like a puppy!" Foster apparently had similarly strong feelings for Jackman.

Celebrity gossip commentator Tasha Lustig posted a video on the alleged affair to Instagram in October 2024. She claimed the dating talk surrounding Jackman and Foster started even earlier than we knew. One of the captions on her video said, "Sutton Foster and Hugh first spark the rumours and industry chat in 2021." Lustig also made claims that Jackman cheated on Furness with Foster, prompting him to eventually leave Furness for his new love. Per Us Weekly, Furness dropped a sly hint that the rumors had legitimacy by supposedly liking that post from a private account.

Advertisement