Hugh Jackman And Sutton Foster Dating Rumors Have Been Going On For Longer Than We Thought
The rumored romance between Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster was a long time coming. In 2022, they co-starred in "The Music Man" on Broadway and raved about each other during the press tour and on social media. While that's not necessarily indication of a romantic relationship, it did seem suggestive of one. Although the dating speculation really exploded in 2024, they can be traced back to December 2023, two months after Jackman's split from Deborra-Lee Furness was announced. Jackman's post-divorce romance with Foster is messy due to the possible overlap in relationships — for both him and Foster, since she was married to Ted Griffin at the time the romance chatter began.
An insider spoke with In Touch Weekly and credited their time in "The Music Man" as what bonded the rumored couple together. "Their romance is an open secret on Broadway," they added. The anonymous source even claimed Jackman was infatuated with Foster ever since they met and added, "He followed her around like a puppy!" Foster apparently had similarly strong feelings for Jackman.
Celebrity gossip commentator Tasha Lustig posted a video on the alleged affair to Instagram in October 2024. She claimed the dating talk surrounding Jackman and Foster started even earlier than we knew. One of the captions on her video said, "Sutton Foster and Hugh first spark the rumours and industry chat in 2021." Lustig also made claims that Jackman cheated on Furness with Foster, prompting him to eventually leave Furness for his new love. Per Us Weekly, Furness dropped a sly hint that the rumors had legitimacy by supposedly liking that post from a private account.
Many weighed in on the Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman rumors
Neither Sutton Foster nor Hugh Jackman have confirmed a romantic relationship as of writing. However, it was announced in October 2024 that Foster filed for divorce from her husband, Ted Griffin, and insiders also told Page Six that Jackman and Foster love each other but are keeping their relationship hush-hush. One said, "They go out of their way to hide it, but it's common knowledge."
While it's unclear exactly when the Jackman-Foster rumors began, it's impossible to pinpoint when the speculated affair actually started. However, multiple sources spoke to Us Weekly in November 2024 about their potential relationship — and how it affected Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness' divorce. Pretty much confirming what Tasha Lustig said, an insider who supposedly knows Foster told the outlet, "Sutton and Hugh's relationship is the reason Hugh and Deb got divorced." They claimed many others in the New York theater scene were aware and purposefully kept it a secret, adding, "But there was an affair and overlap."
Another source told Us Weekly that Furness was shocked when she discovered the infidelity, which they claimed started during "The Music Man." However, "He didn't own up to it." What's worse, Jackman and Foster's affair supposedly didn't stop, even when Furness expressed her desire to fix her and Jackman's relationship. It definitely seems like Jackman's good guy persona is threatened by the speculation.