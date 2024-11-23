Tragic Details About Barack Obama's Childhood In Hawaii

Barack Obama had a diverse range of experiences as a child. "I was raised as an Indonesian child and a Hawaiian child and as a black child and as a white child," he shared (via Miller Center). "And so what I benefited from is a multiplicity of cultures that all fed me." Other than when he briefly lived in Washington as a baby, and when he lived in Indonesia from 1967-1971, Obama spent most of his childhood in Hawaii. While this may sound like his upbringing was an exciting paradise, he experienced adversity and sad circumstances, including separations from both of his parents, racism, and identity concerns.

Before he was born in 1961, Obama's parents overcame obstacles to get married. Barack Obama Sr. and Ann Dunham met at the University of Hawaii, and Dunham got pregnant soon after. She was 18 when they married, and she decided to pause her college education. As an adult, Obama questioned how big a role his conception played in his parents' decisions.

In Hawaii, Obama forged a strong relationship with his maternal grandparents, Stanley and Madelyn Dunham. They helped raise him, and he appreciated the stability they provided. "Had it not been for my grandparents, I think, providing some sort of safety net financially, being able to take me and my sister on at certain spots ... I think our young lives could have been much more chaotic than they were," he told The New York Times in 2011.

