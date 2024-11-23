Kimberly Guilfoyle's Go-To Accessory Desperately Needs An Upgrade

For better or for worse, Kimberly Guilfoyle has been upstaged many times by her own style. It seems Guilfoyle has been making headlines for her choice in wardrobe as much, if not more so, than her politics over the years. From being called out for wearing all black at Tiffany Trump's wedding to being roasted for wearing high heels just to cook dinner for her husband, Guilfoyle's attire always gets the internet buzzing.

Advertisement

Although she's worn a wide range of outrageous outfits, there's one accessory most of her clothes always have in common. The vocal republican is often seen wearing a white pearl necklace with her getup, whether the color matches her dress or not. The necklace can especially be seen in all of its mundanity on Instagram, where she seems determined to make it a thing. It's unclear what the pearl necklace means to Guilfoyle, but she might've grown a little too attached to it lately. So much so that it could be time to either upgrade the accessory or do away with it altogether, as it doesn't take away anything from her outfits, but it doesn't really add anything to them, either.