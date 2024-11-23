Kimberly Guilfoyle's Go-To Accessory Desperately Needs An Upgrade
For better or for worse, Kimberly Guilfoyle has been upstaged many times by her own style. It seems Guilfoyle has been making headlines for her choice in wardrobe as much, if not more so, than her politics over the years. From being called out for wearing all black at Tiffany Trump's wedding to being roasted for wearing high heels just to cook dinner for her husband, Guilfoyle's attire always gets the internet buzzing.
Although she's worn a wide range of outrageous outfits, there's one accessory most of her clothes always have in common. The vocal republican is often seen wearing a white pearl necklace with her getup, whether the color matches her dress or not. The necklace can especially be seen in all of its mundanity on Instagram, where she seems determined to make it a thing. It's unclear what the pearl necklace means to Guilfoyle, but she might've grown a little too attached to it lately. So much so that it could be time to either upgrade the accessory or do away with it altogether, as it doesn't take away anything from her outfits, but it doesn't really add anything to them, either.
Kimberly Guilfoyle feels the 'liberal' media doesn't like to pay attention to the Trump ladies
As a part of President-elect Donald Trump's family, Kimberly Guilfoyle has felt slighted by mainstream media. Guilfoyle felt the lack of positive attention given to the Trump women was a clear example of media bias. "It's just insecurity, jealousy, they're just small-minded people. They don't actually support all women, just people who share their values, or ideas, or beliefs. It's just very limited," Guilfoyle said in an interview with The Daily Signal.
Additionally, Guilfoyle took up in defense of Melania Trump, who's proven to be every bit as fashion-conscious as Guilfoyle. "We have one of the most glamorous, smart, loving, talented first ladies in this country's history, and they were too afraid to even celebrate her or be honest about it," she said.
Guilfoyle was hopeful that Trump's potential election would help give her and the other Trump ladies the spotlight they felt they deserved. After the President-elect's victory over Harris, only time will tell if Guilfoyle gains more respect in the fashion world. Given the constant criticisms about some of her aesthetic choices, however, Guilfoyle might want to find a new style before getting in the spotlight again.