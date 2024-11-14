5 Melania Trump Outfits That Meant More Than You Realized
Sometimes a dress is just a dress, but sometimes, a wardrobe speaks volumes. Two-time first lady Melania Trump is no stranger to fashion, having been a model in both her native Slovenia, and when she came to the United States in the '90s. When she married Donald Trump in 2005, her photo sessions switched from studios to the red carpet, with paparazzi capturing her personal style whenever she accompanied her hubby.
When Donald made his first run for president in 2016, Melania was by his side, showing up for debates and rallies. When he won, those events turned into White House hosting duties with country leaders, appearances at political events, and trips around the world. Every time Melania stepped into a pair of stilettos, her look was captured by flash bulbs and reviewed for its worthiness in the fashion hall of fame of first ladies.
There has also been deep scrutiny and examination into each piece of clothing she's donned. Was Melania trying to send a message? Was there a dig at someone behind that suit or shirt? Why did she wear that? Of course, there was the now-famous "I really don't care do u?" jacket that reportedly caused major tension with Donald and a whirl of "guess the meaning" controversy, but that's not the only time Melania's outfit has told a story.
Conservative, with a splash of melting
When Donald Trump ran for a second term as President of the United States, he brought Melania Trump (and a towering Barron, unrecognizable from Donald's last victory speech eight years ago) to his election-night event on November 6, 2024. The two Trump men were dressed in dark suits at the West Palm Beach, FL, venue, and Melania? Not her usual glam self.
The former model is no wallflower when it comes to her wardrobe, and has been known to wear neon colors, capes, big hats, and leather leggings. But on this night, her look was office-matron professional — a shin-brushing long skirt and double-breasted blazer in a dark grey fabric. No statement necklaces or other jewelry (except her wedding ring), and even her nails were a neutral color.
The ultra-conservative look gave off two distinct impressions. The first was that she didn't want to stand out, almost melting into the background with her neutral color palette. And second, if she was noticed, she wanted to make sure that people took her seriously, like a mean librarian on kid's day.
Melania goes retro to make you think she's an icon
It isn't every day your spouse is sworn in as the President of the United States in Washington D.C., and at most, it happens twice in a lifetime. So when Donald Trump took the title on January 20, 2017, for the first time, Melania Trump was dressed to the nines.
For her no-ceremony-required inauguration as first lady, her choice was head-to-toe powder-blue and a retro vibe. A shape-hugging, below-the-knee dress was fitted with a bolero-style overlay with a structured collar, which she paired with matching gloves under the 3/4 sleeve length. A simple set of blue pumps topped off the color scheme.
Melania might have chosen this particular ensemble as a way to invoke the memory of two different fashion icons the American public has adored for years. Her outfit has drawn references to previous first lady Jackie Kennedy (later, Jackie Onassis), who also wore a pair of long gloves for her husband John F. Kennedy's inauguration. And we can't help but think she's pulling from Audrey Hepburn's style closet — the overlay reminiscent of the actor's "Funny Face" role, and the collar taken from Hepburn's sweater in "Breakfast at Tiffany's." All she needs now is a tiara, some sunglasses, and maybe a different husband.
She bows to the bow
On October 7, 2016, in the heat of his campaign for President of the United State, a clip of Donald Trump talking to "Access Hollywood" host Billy Bush surfaced from a ten-year-old interview. Not aware he was being recorded, Donald made lewd remarks about women, saying he would grab them, uninvited, in their kitty-cat region (we're cleaning it up; he used the "p" word). Two days later, he and Melania Trump went to St. Louis, MO, for a planned town hall debate.
Melania was dressed in a monochromatic, bright-pink outfit. She wore a pair of slim-fit pants, and a blouse that buttoned up the back. In front, the shirt had a high neck, which was highlighted by a ribbon of pink fabric tied in a big bow. And it's that bow that everyone latched on to, imbuing it with so much meaning.
Back in the late 1800's, the illustrations of famous Gibson girls usually showed them with a bow tied around their necks. It was thought the ribbons resembled the bows people tied around their cats, and they were dubbed pussycat bows, or pussy bows. They became a fashion staple over the years, worn by powerful women from Princess Diana to Kamala Harris. When Melania wore a pussy bow to the debate, conclusions were drawn, with some thinking it was her way of making a statement about Donald's infamous "Access Hollywood leaked tape scandal, and taking a dig at her husband. Meow.
She suited up and shut him up
On the flip side of Melania Trump's fluffy bows and pretty dresses is her tendency toward menswear. On October 11, 2017, the then first lady and her husband, president Donald Trump, played host at the White House to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie (who have since called it quits). Melania pulled a gray pin-stripe suit out of her closet, added a classic white button-down dress shirt, and slung a tie around her neck, leaving it dangling.
The obvious reasoning behind her outfit was a power move, letting her guests know that when it came time to visit the White House, she was the one in charge of her own turf. But it isn't just visitors she lords her power over with her menswear-inspired suits — there's also Donald.
In the book "Free, Melania," author Kate Bennett (a reporter who followed Melania), revealed her observations about the former model's fashion choices. "I have a theory that when the Trumps are unhappy with each other, Melania wears menswear," she wrote, as reported by The New York Times. It's a jab Melania makes, knowing that by her imitating what Donald himself might wear, it has the potential to greatly annoy him. "Because Trump notoriously likes to see women in tight, short, ubersexy and feminine dresses," Bennet explained.
Melania isn't designer-friendly
On February 28, 2017, Melania Trump attended a joint session of Congress to see her husband, Donald Trump, make his first speech to the assembly as President of the United States. Although it was a momentous occasion, Melania was probably a bit overdressed for it, having donned a black Michael Kors suit. It was embellished with sparkling beads and a thick leather belt, with a price tag of almost $10,000.
But it wasn't the actual outfit, a skirt and jacket combo, that was significant, it's where it came from. After photographs hit the internet, designer Michael Kors himself made a comment on the suit, noting that Melania had been a regular customer at his New York boutique — his way of subtly saying he did not design the outfit for her, gift it to her, or had any connection to her.
Kors sentiment is one that many designers share: not wanting to associate their brand with the Trump last name. Herve Pierre has helped dress Melania since he designed her 2017 inauguration ball gown. He shared with Women's Wear Daily that instead of directly working with designers, he shopped for the first lady off the rack, and even then, he didn't always reveal who he was shopping for. "The fashion industry is not very welcoming [of Trump]," he remarked. "That's no secret."