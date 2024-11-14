5 Melania Trump Outfits That Meant More Than You Realized

Sometimes a dress is just a dress, but sometimes, a wardrobe speaks volumes. Two-time first lady Melania Trump is no stranger to fashion, having been a model in both her native Slovenia, and when she came to the United States in the '90s. When she married Donald Trump in 2005, her photo sessions switched from studios to the red carpet, with paparazzi capturing her personal style whenever she accompanied her hubby.

Advertisement

When Donald made his first run for president in 2016, Melania was by his side, showing up for debates and rallies. When he won, those events turned into White House hosting duties with country leaders, appearances at political events, and trips around the world. Every time Melania stepped into a pair of stilettos, her look was captured by flash bulbs and reviewed for its worthiness in the fashion hall of fame of first ladies.

There has also been deep scrutiny and examination into each piece of clothing she's donned. Was Melania trying to send a message? Was there a dig at someone behind that suit or shirt? Why did she wear that? Of course, there was the now-famous "I really don't care do u?" jacket that reportedly caused major tension with Donald and a whirl of "guess the meaning" controversy, but that's not the only time Melania's outfit has told a story.

Advertisement