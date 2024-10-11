Kimberly Guilfoyle's Complete Style Transformation

Kimberly Guilfoyle's fashion choices are just like her politics — Americans either love them or they hate them. A casual glance at the Republican newscaster's Instagram reveals posts overflowing with compliments. "Lookin' good Kimberly! God bless," wrote one fan below a photo of her speaking at the Texas Youth Summit in September 2024. Another left a comment lauding what they saw as the gracefulness of her style. "Elegance," they wrote.

Despite these adoring words, Guilfoyle has received quite a bit of criticism for her sense of style. Vanessa Friedman of The New York Times hinted that the newscaster's wardrobe could be anti-feminist — and even used her 2024 RNC outfit of "a scarlet dress and spike heels" to illustrate the concept of "the Palm Beach billionaire take on the trad wife." Joanna Coles from The Daily Beast took things even further when she critiqued Kimberly Guilfoyle's shocking transformation from a casually dressed Bay Area lawyer to "a Republican adviser with ... heavy dark eye makeup that would make even Cleopatra say, 'Honey, hold the kohl.'"

Obviously, adoring or detesting Guilfoyle's style is ultimately a question of personal preference. That being said, it's true that Guilfoyle used to embrace a lighter, more natural look. Back when she was a Democrat, the newscaster wore more casual and corporate clothes. As her politics have shifted, however, Guilfoyle has come to embrace an increasingly Barbie-esque sense of fashion.

