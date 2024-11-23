How Steve Burton Handled His Last General Hospital Scenes With Kelly Monaco

Kelly Monaco's exit from the award-winning soap opera, "General Hospital," stunned everyone, especially the stars who had previously worked with her. However, for Steve Burton, her departure left him with a profound sense of loss over their time together on screen. Although the duo shared several memorable sequences over the years, Burton didn't shy away from recalling how despairing it was to shoot his final scenes with his co-star. "It was very sad because Kelly was obviously leaving, and then the emotion of the character passing and all these things, and I just thought everybody really did a wonderful job," Burton said while appearing on his podcast, "The Daily Drama."

Advertisement

In the final poignant moment at the hospital, Burton's character, Jason, bid an emotional farewell to Sam McCall. Even though Burton gave an impeccable performance in that scene, it was not easy for him to execute, as he had to shoot the goodbye first and then return to the earlier scenes. Furthermore, Burton admitted that he lacked a clear understanding of how to perform in their finale. "I was really at a loss in the sense of I wasn't sure how to play this. Obviously, we've worked together for a long time, so there was all of these things going on, but I didn't have a clear vision." Burton said during the podcast.

Burton's comments highlight the kind of relationship he shares with Monaco and the exemplary work she did on the show over the years.

Advertisement