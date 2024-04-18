What We Know About General Hospital Stars Steve Burton And Kelly Monaco's Relationship

Over the years, Steve Burton and Kelly Monaco have become two of "General Hospital" fans' favorite stars. The two have appeared as Jason Morgan and Sam McCall for decades, but their time playing the beloved characters hasn't been without speculation they aren't so close in real life. Back in 2007, rumors were rife on soap opera message boards that the actors didn't get along outside of the show despite playing an on-again-off-again supercouple. That same take on their relationship then surfaced on Reddit in 2021. Around the same time, General Hospital Blog suggested Burton and Monaco's friendship may have actually become strained around 2014. That was when the late Billy Miller was cast as a man with amnesia who thought he was Jason, but it later turned out he was his long-lost twin, Drew Cain.

But are all the drama rumors true? No, according to Monaco. In January 2021, the actor took to X, formerly Twitter, to shut down the speculation she and Burton aren't on good terms after a fan shared a podcast clip suggesting they didn't like each other. As for what Monaco had to say about the chatter? "This is total speculation and bulls*** if you ask me!"

Notably, Burton and Monaco have spoken about one another multiple times in interviews both before and after the post, and it certainly doesn't seem like there's any drama here. In fact, the co-stars have always appeared, on the surface at least, to have quite a sweet friendship.