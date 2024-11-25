Prince Harry Reportedly Ditched His Childhood Friend That Introduced Him To Meghan Markle

Matchmaking is still alive and well, and you can actually hire one if you're tired of dating apps. Plenty of celebrity couples have had someone play Cupid for them, such as Patti LaBelle moonlighting as a matchmaker for Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade. For Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, however, their matchmaker was actually Harry's childhood pal, Violet Von Westenholz, someone who used to be seen with the couple but hasn't been in quite a long time.

Von Westenholz, a mutual friend, set up the future couple on a blind date, something Harry and Markle laughed about during their engagement interview back in 2017. "It was definitely a setup," Markle said, before admitting she didn't know much about the prince. She only asked Von Westenholz one question before the date: "Was he nice?" Similarly, Harry had no idea who Markle was or that she was starring on "Suits" at the time.

However, Von Westenholz reportedly hasn't mentioned Harry or Meghan since 2018 and vice versa (per Marca). The reason could be due to a similar issue that partly caused Harry and Prince William's feud: Harry and Meghan left the royal family.