Laura Loomer Is Completely Unrecognizable In Throwback Photos

A lot of the women in Donald Trump's circle look like Melania Trump, and one of those women is Laura Loomer, a far-right political activist and conspiracy theorist. She has a strong resemblance to Melania now with long dark hair and prominent cheekbones; however, she used to look a lot different. Someone on X (formerly known as Twitter) included a picture of Loomer with Jack Posobiec, another far-right Trump supporter, which shows her with wavy, blond hair in a long bob, a far cry from her current hairstyle.

Advertisement

Loomer has been open about changing up her look, and she's confirmed that she's a natural blonde. She shared a photo of herself as a kid on X and wrote: "I dye my hair black and red. I have major blonde roots." She also has her original nose in the picture with Posobiec. Loomer has talked about her plastic surgery transformation on X; she acknowledged that she had her nose done in 2017 and it wasn't something that she was trying to hide.

While the photo was undated, our guess is that it comes from 2017. That was the year that Loomer and Posobiec interrupted a performance of "Julius Caesar" in New York City; the show featured a Caesar who looked a lot like Trump and, if you know the play, gets killed on stage. Loomer was interviewed about the protest by Sean Hannity on Fox News, and she has the same look that she does in the photo shared on X. Perhaps it was the increased attention she was getting that inspired her to change up her look.

Advertisement