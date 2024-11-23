Laura Loomer Is Completely Unrecognizable In Throwback Photos
A lot of the women in Donald Trump's circle look like Melania Trump, and one of those women is Laura Loomer, a far-right political activist and conspiracy theorist. She has a strong resemblance to Melania now with long dark hair and prominent cheekbones; however, she used to look a lot different. Someone on X (formerly known as Twitter) included a picture of Loomer with Jack Posobiec, another far-right Trump supporter, which shows her with wavy, blond hair in a long bob, a far cry from her current hairstyle.
Loomer has been open about changing up her look, and she's confirmed that she's a natural blonde. She shared a photo of herself as a kid on X and wrote: "I dye my hair black and red. I have major blonde roots." She also has her original nose in the picture with Posobiec. Loomer has talked about her plastic surgery transformation on X; she acknowledged that she had her nose done in 2017 and it wasn't something that she was trying to hide.
While the photo was undated, our guess is that it comes from 2017. That was the year that Loomer and Posobiec interrupted a performance of "Julius Caesar" in New York City; the show featured a Caesar who looked a lot like Trump and, if you know the play, gets killed on stage. Loomer was interviewed about the protest by Sean Hannity on Fox News, and she has the same look that she does in the photo shared on X. Perhaps it was the increased attention she was getting that inspired her to change up her look.
Laura Loomer has a history of making extreme and problematic comments
Laura Loomer and Jack Posobiec are seen making the "OK" symbol in the photo on X; this gesture is now one that's associated with the alt-right movement, and the Anti-Defamation League has listed it as a "hate symbol" on their website. And while Loomer's look has changed over the years, some of her more extreme beliefs seem to have stayed the same. She got suspended from X for her Islamophobic posts in 2018; Elon Musk reinstated her, and she's promoted a variety of conspiracy theories on social media, including one about 9/11.
Loomer has long supported Donald Trump, and for a short time in the fall of 2024, she was by his side, literally. She went with him on his plane to his debate with Kamala Harris, and she was one of Trump's guest at a 9/11 commemoration event. Loomer was even rumored to be having a relationship with Trump after the two of them were seen looking quite comfortable together in a viral photo.
But not every Trump supporter is a fan of Loomer and some would prefer that Trump stay away from her. Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene called out Loomer for a derogatory post on X that Loomer made about Harris as did South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham. Trump was asked about Loomer, and he said: "Laura's a supporter. I don't control Laura, Laura has to say what she wants. She's a free spirit," according to Politico.
If you or a loved one has experienced a hate crime, contact the VictimConnect Hotline by phone at 1-855-4-VICTIM or by chat for more information or assistance in locating services to help. If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.