5 Times Zendaya Should Have Landed On The Worst Dressed List

Back in 2019, just as her acclaimed show "Euphoria" was becoming a sensation and she was promoting "Spider-Man: Far From Home," Zendaya was able to take a break to enjoy the play "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child." (She's a self-avowed Potter fan.) Yet, while the play was a hit, her outfit was not.

For starters, the proportions didn't work. By pairing a jacket that hit below the knee with jeans that are rolled up to meet boots at her lower calf, she essentially makes her lower half look cut up and shorter. It's simply not balanced. Then there's the matter of the jacket itself, which is meant to look intentionally distressed with thick white threads and rips at the waistline. Unfortunately, it simply looks sloppy when paired with casual jeans and a white T-shirt.

And finally, her glasses. In 2015, Zendaya told her followers on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she needed glasses. Since then she switches between glasses and contacts, though she rarely makes appearances in the former. While she's had plenty of moments where she looks stunning in her glasses, on this occasion the pair sat too low on her face, obscuring her stunning eyes and gorgeous cheeks. Don't worry, Zendaya fans, this moment wasn't a regular occurrence; her off-duty street style has come a long way since.

