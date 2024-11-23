Details About Keke Palmer's Age-Gap Romance When She Was A Teen

Lauren Keyana "Keke" Palmer has been entertaining fans since 2004 and has always been known for her candid, bubbly personality. Because the actress and singer has been in the public eye for much of her life, she prefers to keep her relationship status private, according to an interview with Harper's Bazaar. Palmer continues to keep her relationships private, but in 2024, she revealed to People that she was in a five-year age-gap relationship while she was a teenager.

"I don't really do relationship stuff online, mainly because I don't know how I would do it without looking, like, cheesy or something, you know? Yes, I'm a hundred percent authentic, but there is stuff that I do save for family and friends," Palmer shared with the media outlet. She further explained that she prefers to date outside of the entertainment business to ensure that her relationships — both romantic and platonic — remain genuine.

Palmer told People she dated a 20-year-old while she was only 15. Palmer didn't reveal who the man five years her senior was, but she explained that it was her first time falling in love. In hindsight, the "Akeelah and the Bee" actress noted the relationship was inappropriate, but given her fame and struggles at the time, she felt that only a "grown man" could understand her life and all she had been through. "I think it's another version of like not realizing what you've experienced or what you've been through and how it's affected you," she said. "I even think the way that I would look at what was appropriate and what wasn't appropriate was based off of that relationship because if I thought it was inappropriate then I wouldn't have done it."

