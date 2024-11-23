Billie Eilish Is The Ultimate Girls Girl For Pop Stars Like Chappell Roan And Sabrina Carpenter
After far too long, pop culture is finally witnessing a major shift. Or, as Chappell Roan would call it, a "femininomenon." Around the same time that Charli XCX had everyone embracing their inner "brat," newer pop stars were really hitting their stride too. Sabrina Carpenter was enjoying her "Short 'n Sweet" era with catchy, caffeine-infused hits; Chappell Roan was basking in the glow of her newfound success; and Olivia Rodrigo was spilling her "Guts" on her Netflix-approved world tour. Meanwhile, Billie Eilish cemented her stardom once and for all with the critically-acclaimed "Hit Me Hard and Soft."
Had these young female stars come up at a different time, they likely would have been swept into a media machine that fed off pitting successful women against each other (see Charli XCX and Lorde's "Girl, so confusing"). Now, though, the younger generation is rebelling. An October 2024 interview with the Los Angeles Times unfortunately resurfaced the tired trope of female competition, when Eilish was asked if she felt "threatened" by the success of these rising stars. The "bad guy" hitmaker was swift to dismiss it, reasoning simply, "Are you kidding me? I'm so happy for these b******!"
Eilish, herself only born in 2001, reinforced this idea with a frank reckoning of the industry pressures set specifically upon women, telling the Times in a separate interview the year prior, "I just see myself in all these young girls. [...] Boys can handle themselves. They're dudes — they don't have to deal with it like we do. I just want to hold everybody in a little glass box and never let anything touch them." With her Barbie ballad "What Was I Made For?" she may have just answered her own question.
The pop stars have formed a girls' club
Billie Eilish isn't the only one resetting the dial either. There's a whole sisterhood, a network of famous female faces helping each other navigate the darker side of the industry. In her Rolling Stone cover story, Chappell Roan detailed the outpouring of support she'd received from fellow stars like Charli XCX, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Hayley Williams, the women of boygenius, and Katy Perry, all of whom personally reached out to her. She also shared an email from Mitski, which read: "Just wanted to humbly welcome you to the sh*****t exclusive club in the world, the club where strangers think you belong to them and they find and harass your family members."
Sabrina Carpenter, whose own stratospheric rise paralleled Roan's, has also found solace in this sisterhood. According to the "HOT TO GO!" hitmaker, "She just feels like everything is flying, and she's just barely hanging on." Roan admitted, "It was just good to know someone else feels that way." Though very few men have extended the same hand, exceptions like Elton John and Troye Sivan stood out. Even so, she clarified, "I'm not trying to name-drop, I'm trying to tell you there are girls who are good people, who are helping other girls out," adding, "I'm name-dropping them because people just need to know that people are good people." We'll take this sorority hot to go, please.