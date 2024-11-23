Billie Eilish Is The Ultimate Girls Girl For Pop Stars Like Chappell Roan And Sabrina Carpenter

After far too long, pop culture is finally witnessing a major shift. Or, as Chappell Roan would call it, a "femininomenon." Around the same time that Charli XCX had everyone embracing their inner "brat," newer pop stars were really hitting their stride too. Sabrina Carpenter was enjoying her "Short 'n Sweet" era with catchy, caffeine-infused hits; Chappell Roan was basking in the glow of her newfound success; and Olivia Rodrigo was spilling her "Guts" on her Netflix-approved world tour. Meanwhile, Billie Eilish cemented her stardom once and for all with the critically-acclaimed "Hit Me Hard and Soft."

Advertisement

Had these young female stars come up at a different time, they likely would have been swept into a media machine that fed off pitting successful women against each other (see Charli XCX and Lorde's "Girl, so confusing"). Now, though, the younger generation is rebelling. An October 2024 interview with the Los Angeles Times unfortunately resurfaced the tired trope of female competition, when Eilish was asked if she felt "threatened" by the success of these rising stars. The "bad guy" hitmaker was swift to dismiss it, reasoning simply, "Are you kidding me? I'm so happy for these b******!"

Eilish, herself only born in 2001, reinforced this idea with a frank reckoning of the industry pressures set specifically upon women, telling the Times in a separate interview the year prior, "I just see myself in all these young girls. [...] Boys can handle themselves. They're dudes — they don't have to deal with it like we do. I just want to hold everybody in a little glass box and never let anything touch them." With her Barbie ballad "What Was I Made For?" she may have just answered her own question.

Advertisement