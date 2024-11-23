Ben Affleck And Matt Damon Aren't Shy About How Much They Cherish Their Relationship

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's sweet friendship goes all the way back to their childhood years. The two stars grew up in the same neighborhood in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and their paths first crossed when they were around eight and 10 years old, respectively. As the two grew up, they set out to take on Hollywood together. During Affleck's 2007 chat with Parade, he shared that none of his peers at school had caught the acting bug, so the wannabe performer felt quite isolated in pursuing his passion. However, everything changed when Affleck met Damon. The aspiring actors quickly bonded over their dreams and started auditioning together when they were still teenagers.

As their wildest dreams started coming true, Affleck and Damon remained close and worked together as co-stars and writers a handful of times too. And, in November 2022, they took things a step further, co-founding their production company, Artists Equity. Speaking to Deadline in 2024, Affleck revealed the endearing reason they embarked upon this joint venture: "Really at the root of this company was Matt and my realization that your life is defined so much by the people that you spend time with every day." He continued, "On 'The Last Duel,' we agreed we ought to do more stuff together. Life is just a lot more fun and rewarding when we're spending time together, and working together."

Meanwhile, the "Martian" star admitted to tearing up when he watched The Beatles' last-ever performance in Peter Jackson's 2021 documentary "The Beatles: Get Back" because it made him realize that he wanted to continuing working with Affleck in any way possible.

