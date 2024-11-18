Paul Campbell, Andrew Walker & Tyler Hynes Reveal To Us Why Their On-Set Chemistry Is So Rare

The silliest Hallmark trio is returning to our screens in "Three Wiser Men and a Boy," the highly-anticipated sequel to "Three Wise Men and a Baby," starring Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, and Andrew Walker. In an exclusive interview with The List, the beloved Brenner brothers walked us through their sibling bond and how it developed on set, not to mention the hilarious real-life chemistry that seeped into their on-screen relationship. While they were filming the first movie, Campbell, Walker, and Hynes created an unbreakable bond with each other. Their close relationship makes a certain amount of sense, considering that Hynes and Walker have a familial connection (his wife Cassandra Troy is Hynes' cousin). But for the most part, the trio developed their brotherly bond through simple activities.

As Campbell explained to The List, "Typically the litmus test for how well you get along is what you do at lunchtime on these movies." The Hallmark star cited several occasions when he'd sat alone in his trailer during these breaks on other movies, but with Hynes and Walker around, the three would constantly goof off — think The Three Stooges just with Santa hats and elf ears. Er, and a baby. In fact, the actor once told TV Insider that of all Campbell's Hallmark movies, "Three Wise Men and a Baby" is his favorite purely in terms of the on-set experience with his co-stars.

According to Campbell, the men's "spirit hands" dance, which reappears in the sequel, was born from their lunchtime merriment. "We came up with that ridiculous dance in between bites of chicken and broccoli, like coming up with this silly dance," he told The List. "But it was just us hanging out, being silly that made all of these moments so magical."

