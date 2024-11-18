Paul Campbell, Andrew Walker & Tyler Hynes Reveal To Us Why Their On-Set Chemistry Is So Rare
The silliest Hallmark trio is returning to our screens in "Three Wiser Men and a Boy," the highly-anticipated sequel to "Three Wise Men and a Baby," starring Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, and Andrew Walker. In an exclusive interview with The List, the beloved Brenner brothers walked us through their sibling bond and how it developed on set, not to mention the hilarious real-life chemistry that seeped into their on-screen relationship. While they were filming the first movie, Campbell, Walker, and Hynes created an unbreakable bond with each other. Their close relationship makes a certain amount of sense, considering that Hynes and Walker have a familial connection (his wife Cassandra Troy is Hynes' cousin). But for the most part, the trio developed their brotherly bond through simple activities.
As Campbell explained to The List, "Typically the litmus test for how well you get along is what you do at lunchtime on these movies." The Hallmark star cited several occasions when he'd sat alone in his trailer during these breaks on other movies, but with Hynes and Walker around, the three would constantly goof off — think The Three Stooges just with Santa hats and elf ears. Er, and a baby. In fact, the actor once told TV Insider that of all Campbell's Hallmark movies, "Three Wise Men and a Baby" is his favorite purely in terms of the on-set experience with his co-stars.
According to Campbell, the men's "spirit hands" dance, which reappears in the sequel, was born from their lunchtime merriment. "We came up with that ridiculous dance in between bites of chicken and broccoli, like coming up with this silly dance," he told The List. "But it was just us hanging out, being silly that made all of these moments so magical."
Tyler Hynes shared some fun clips online of the trio behind the scenes
Notably, the actors' long days on set were never spent alone. "Truly, the chemistry we have here [...] It's very rare when you're working on these movies," Paul Campbell acknowledged to The List. Just by watching them interact for five minutes, we could tell their relationship was real. When asked if any specific moments led to their sweet friendship (besides the aforementioned chicken and broccoli sessions, of course) Andrew Walker joked, "Therapy helped." But in all seriousness, the three of them found that working well with each other played a big part in any of the requisite on-set troubleshooting. "Sometimes you are looking at the script and you're like, we need a scene where this happens or because of this, this can't happen. What do we do?" Campbell revealed. "And it really was putting all of our heads together creatively to problem-solve."
There were tons of surprises during filming too. Campbell told People back in 2022 that Tyler Hynes' unexpected babysitting talents stunned his Hallmark co-stars, since the cast of the first movie included a baby. Thanks to Hynes, we got a fun look into their lives on the set of the sequel with his behind-the-scenes work, which he so graciously posted on Instagram so the world could fall in love with them even more. "He's always like, all right guys, meet us in the hallway here. We're going to do this here. We're going to do that here," Walker quipped, to which Hynes jokingly added that he was hired as the production's videographer. In one behind-the-scenes clip, Walker, Campbell, and Hynes showed viewers the hysterical slow-motion process of putting on the kitschiest candy cane costumes, with some weird, fish-eye angles and smoldering looks to the camera. All in a day's work!