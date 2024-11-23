Is Ben Affleck Really Related To Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives' Jen Affleck? What We Know

Ever since Hulu's " The Secret Live of Mormon Wives" was released in 2024, the internet has been on a genealogy rampage to prove whether "Mormon Wives" star Jennifer Lynn Affleck is related to the actor Ben Affleck, or if it's all a hoax. If it's true, that means the "Good Will Hunting" actor not only has another Jen in his life after marrying and divorcing two of them — Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce against Ben in 2024 and Ben's regrettable split from Jennifer Garner — but she would be the second Jennifer Lynn Affleck in the family (J. Lo's legal name since marrying the New England native).

It all started when Jen Affleck — the reality star; not the other two — claimed that her husband Zac is related to the "Gone Girl" actor. She said something about it in the show, throwing out in an interview that Zac is distantly related to Ben and his brother Casey Affleck. In September 2024, People magazine claimed that Zac's father, Dave Affleck, is Ben and Casey's first cousin. Jen told the outlet that although she's never met her purported celebrity relatives, her husband's father met Ben and Casey when they were little. "I'm hoping to meet him one day, too!" she said.

However, much of the public wasn't buying it. That's when internet sleuths went digging for the answers online, searching through celebrity genealogy reports and family trees. The results were unbelievable.

