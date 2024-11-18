Dolly Parton Suffers The Tragic Death Of Brother David

David Wilburn Parton, beloved older brother of country music icon Dolly Parton, has died at age 82, several outlets confirmed on November 16, 2024. Their sister, Stella Parton, initially shared the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, on the day of his passing. "My brother David passed away peacefully this morning," she penned to her followers on November 15. "It's never easy to say goodbye to a loved one but he got his angel wings and is now at peace." Stella shared a similar sentiment on Threads, and followed up with an additional statement on Facebook, where she lists herself as a singer, songwriter, actress, author, speaker and activist: "Thank you for all your kind thoughts to my family as we continue to grieve the loss of our much loved and cherished oldest brother David."

Advertisement

David's obituary was posted by Farrar Funeral Home of White Pines, Tennessee, where he resided, and they confirmed that David died at home but did not provide a cause. The retired bridge builder superintendent is the fourth of Dolly's siblings to pass away, preceded by three other brothers — Larry in 1955, Floyd in 2018, and Randy in 2021. David reportedly lived his life mostly away from the spotlight, but was occasionally seen accompanying his famous sister to events. The Grammy winning singer-songwriter has not yet publicly commented on the death of her eldest brother, at the time of writing.