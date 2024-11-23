The One Thing Edward Herrmann Didn't Like About Gilmore Girls

Generations of fans were endeared to the warmth and gravitas of actor Edward Herrmann when he was cast as Richard Gilmore on "Gilmore Girls." As the family patriarch, he brought a quiet strength to the whimsical world of Stars Hollow, and to viewers, he embodied the character with ease and effortlessness. There was, however, one aspect of filming the show that Herrmann didn't enjoy.

Advertisement

In a 2009 interview with "The Gilmore Girls Companion" author A.S. Berman, Herrmann revealed the difficulties that came with the lightning-fast dialogue for which "Gilmore Girls" became so well known. "It was tough because the scripts were so long," he told Berman. "They were seventy and eighty pages, which is the size of a feature ... and even for old pros like Kelly [Bishop, who played Emily Gilmore] and myself it was tough."

It's a mere coincidence that many of the names involved here happen to rhyme, but later in the interview with Berman, Herrmann mentioned another challenge: the lack of flexibility when it came to the script. Creator of the show Amy Sherman-Palladino had a firm grip on her text, so much so that if she wasn't on set, Herrmann recalled, "It was like adamant, you just couldn't change anything." But he also admitted to having leeway with certain matters: "When Amy was on the set, one was able to modify a line. I'd say 'This is a dangling participle, you can't do this,' and you could schmooze her around and you could get it changed."

Advertisement