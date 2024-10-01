HGTV's Christina Hall Hints At Seriously Shady Behavior From Ex Josh
It seems like only yesterday Josh Hall gave his then-wife, Christina Hall, a brand new car for her 40th birthday. The white Bentley convertible was Christina's "dream car," she told People, and shared on her Instagram stories that Josh gave her "the best surprise ever." Fast-forward to September 30, 2024, and Christina and Josh are divorced, and she's apparently not driving around in that Bentley — but it isn't by choice.
The HGTV star posted two shady photos on her Instagram that have fans raising their eyebrows in shock. The first snapshot was a POV pic of her in the driver's seat of a different Bentley. "Early mornings working, filming & flipping in Carson," she wrote. "Grateful this Bentley didn't disappear into thin air like my other one." Christina then added the thinking face emoji.
Her second post was a selfie with the caption, "Karma is in the air." The three-time divorcée could be hinting at two possible outcomes: Josh either took his gift back after they split, or the car was repossessed after he stopped making payments on it.
Christina Hall has shaded her ex on social media before
Christina Hall didn't directly say what happened to her white Bentley, but it sounded like she was subtly shading her ex-husband's behavior. And this isn't the first time she and her ex-hubby's issues were made public on social media. There were plenty of signs Christina and Josh Hall's marriage wasn't going to last, and it ultimately resulted in a seriously messy divorce — one Josh claimed to have been "blindsided" by, although Christina set that record straight.
In August 2024, Josh posted a cryptic photo to his Instagram stories, featuring the word "hope," adding the praying hands and blue heart emoji (via House Beautiful). Assuming it was about their impending divorce, Christina reposted Josh's photo and added the caption, "I 'HOPE' she pays me millions more than what she's already offered me." She also included another set of the praying hands emoji as well as the cash emoji.
As it turns out, Josh's "hope" message had nothing to do with his failing love life. It was about his friend, Gonzalo Galvez, who had just passed away at the City of Hope Cancer Center in California.
We'll have to wait and see if Josh responds to Christina's latest shade about the white Bentley.