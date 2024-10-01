HGTV's Christina Hall Hints At Seriously Shady Behavior From Ex Josh

It seems like only yesterday Josh Hall gave his then-wife, Christina Hall, a brand new car for her 40th birthday. The white Bentley convertible was Christina's "dream car," she told People, and shared on her Instagram stories that Josh gave her "the best surprise ever." Fast-forward to September 30, 2024, and Christina and Josh are divorced, and she's apparently not driving around in that Bentley — but it isn't by choice.

The HGTV star posted two shady photos on her Instagram that have fans raising their eyebrows in shock. The first snapshot was a POV pic of her in the driver's seat of a different Bentley. "Early mornings working, filming & flipping in Carson," she wrote. "Grateful this Bentley didn't disappear into thin air like my other one." Christina then added the thinking face emoji.

Her second post was a selfie with the caption, "Karma is in the air." The three-time divorcée could be hinting at two possible outcomes: Josh either took his gift back after they split, or the car was repossessed after he stopped making payments on it.