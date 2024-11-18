Trump & Elon Musk's Boys Night Out Video Sheepishly Reveals Who's Really In Charge

Ever since Elon Musk endorsed Donald Trump in July 2024, Trump seems to have bonded with Musk far more than he has with his VP pick JD Vance. But the bromance between Trump and Musk might be fading. The two attended a UFC fight together, but Musk didn't seem to be giving it the attention that Trump thought he should. Musk is seen laughing at something while he sits next to Trump and he goes to pick up his phone; however, it seems like the former president wants him to stay focused.

Trump gestures towards Musk's phone as the Tesla founder seems to be picking it up, and Musk obediently drops the phone. Musk is the richest person in the world, and he doesn't seem to have that many people around him who tell him no or what to do. However, this seems to show that he's met his match.

Donald Trump tells First Buddy Elon Musk to put down the phone. How long until Trump and Musk break up? pic.twitter.com/aMFe5HU6IP — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 18, 2024

The clip of the interaction has gone viral. Musk responded to one of the posts of the interaction on X (formerly known as Twitter) saying, "I'm watching myself watch this," and including a crying eyes laughing emoji. So he seems to find the moment funny and not an embarrassing sign of what Trump really thinks of him, which is how critics seemed to see it. Many people on X, the social media platform that Musk owns, are saying that this moment helps highlight the inevitable breakdown of the relationship between the two men. One person wrote: "Give it a month — two egos that big can't share the same spotlight for long. The breakup clock is already ticking."

