Trump & Elon Musk's Boys Night Out Video Sheepishly Reveals Who's Really In Charge
Ever since Elon Musk endorsed Donald Trump in July 2024, Trump seems to have bonded with Musk far more than he has with his VP pick JD Vance. But the bromance between Trump and Musk might be fading. The two attended a UFC fight together, but Musk didn't seem to be giving it the attention that Trump thought he should. Musk is seen laughing at something while he sits next to Trump and he goes to pick up his phone; however, it seems like the former president wants him to stay focused.
Trump gestures towards Musk's phone as the Tesla founder seems to be picking it up, and Musk obediently drops the phone. Musk is the richest person in the world, and he doesn't seem to have that many people around him who tell him no or what to do. However, this seems to show that he's met his match.
The clip of the interaction has gone viral. Musk responded to one of the posts of the interaction on X (formerly known as Twitter) saying, "I'm watching myself watch this," and including a crying eyes laughing emoji. So he seems to find the moment funny and not an embarrassing sign of what Trump really thinks of him, which is how critics seemed to see it. Many people on X, the social media platform that Musk owns, are saying that this moment helps highlight the inevitable breakdown of the relationship between the two men. One person wrote: "Give it a month — two egos that big can't share the same spotlight for long. The breakup clock is already ticking."
Many think a breakdown between Elon Musk and Donald Trump is inevitable
Plenty of people think that the Donald Trump and Elon Musk relationship isn't a long-lasting one. One person figured that it was Trump who would be the one to end things; they wrote on X: "Trump will humiliate Elon. It's just a question of when. Being the smartest person in the room is a negative when it comes to Trump."
Others think that it's not down to smarts with the two men, but rather their net worth difference that will help spur a split. "But Elon is the richest. Who's controlling who here? Two narcissists vying for power and control. The implosion will be amazing!" one person posted. Another said, "Once Trump feels he has sucked whatever status boost he can get from being Elon's bestie, he'll need to destroy him to replace him in the business and importance hierarchy."
This viral moment adds to another seeming moment of tension between the two. After the election, Trump made a joke about how Musk had been hanging around Mar-a-Lago a lot, possibly too much. Simply a joke? Could be. But Trump has mocked Musk in the past. In 2022, he posted on Truth Social about how Musk came to the White House, "When Elon Musk came to the White House asking me for help [...] I could have said, 'drop to your knees and beg,' and he would have done it..." It also wouldn't be a huge surprise to see someone close to Trump get tossed aside (or vice versa). There certainly have been a number of former Trump allies who have since turned on him. Will Musk be one of them? Only time will tell.