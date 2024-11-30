Who Is Blake Shelton's Gorgeous Sister Endy?

When country superstar Blake Shelton was still on "The Voice," he struck up a bit of a sibling rivalry with fellow judge Kelly Clarkson. The two music icons regularly butted heads and got into mock fights on the singing competition show, much to the amusement of their co-hosts and the audience. "He's like that big brother that gives you noogies, like he's so annoying," Clarkson quipped in a behind-the-scenes video. Fellow judge Jennifer Hudson added, "Blake and Kelly one second are like brother and sister, and the next second they're like cats and dogs fighting."

Clarkson might be like a sister to the "Honey Bee" singer, but Blake is the real-deal little brother of Endy Shelton Intrieri. While Blake has embraced life in the spotlight, Endy steers clear of the hustle and bustle of the entertainment industry. In other words, don't expect to see this sibling duo start a family band, à la the Jackson 5 or Haim, together anytime soon.

As famous as her brother is, Endy sure has done a pretty impressive job at staying under the radar. Here's what we do know about Blake Shelton's older sister.