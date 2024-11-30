Who Is Blake Shelton's Gorgeous Sister Endy?
When country superstar Blake Shelton was still on "The Voice," he struck up a bit of a sibling rivalry with fellow judge Kelly Clarkson. The two music icons regularly butted heads and got into mock fights on the singing competition show, much to the amusement of their co-hosts and the audience. "He's like that big brother that gives you noogies, like he's so annoying," Clarkson quipped in a behind-the-scenes video. Fellow judge Jennifer Hudson added, "Blake and Kelly one second are like brother and sister, and the next second they're like cats and dogs fighting."
Clarkson might be like a sister to the "Honey Bee" singer, but Blake is the real-deal little brother of Endy Shelton Intrieri. While Blake has embraced life in the spotlight, Endy steers clear of the hustle and bustle of the entertainment industry. In other words, don't expect to see this sibling duo start a family band, à la the Jackson 5 or Haim, together anytime soon.
As famous as her brother is, Endy sure has done a pretty impressive job at staying under the radar. Here's what we do know about Blake Shelton's older sister.
Endy Shelton Intrieri is a mother to two children
Blake Shelton racked up a whopping 23 seasons before he left "The Voice," and it's no stretch to say he bonded with his co-stars. For one thing, he met his second wife, pop icon Gwen Stefani, on the judging panel. He also earned the nickname of "Uncle Blake" from the contestants on his team and the kids of his fellow coaches.
Way back in 2014, Kelly Clarkson hopped on Facebook to thank "Uncle Blake" and his then-wife, Miranda Lambert, for the guitar they sent her daughter. In 2022, Carson Daly posted an Instagram photo of Blake, who was clad in a pink bunny costume, holding Daly's visibly distraught toddler. Al Roker took to the comment section to quip, "Hope Uncle Blake is kicking in for the therapy that will be needed." Heck, when welcoming Nick Jonas to "The Voice" roster back in 2020, the "Doin' What She Likes" singer even jokingly referred to himself as "creepy Uncle Blake." The list goes on.
The country music star happens to be an actual uncle, too. Endy Shelton Intrieri and husband Mike Intrieri share two children, Ryan and Jace Intrieri. While their mom used to post the occasional photo of them on her public Instagram account, Blake's niece and nephew mostly stay out of the spotlight. We can't help but wonder if Blake's ever donned the bunny costume for his own family's Easter gatherings.
She designs and sells jewelry pieces
There's no question that talent runs in the Shelton family. The matriarch, Dorothy Shackleford, both co-wrote and contributed vocals to Blake Shelton's 2012 song "Time for Me to Come Home." "That thrilled me but at the same time it made me very nervous because I'm not a great singer," Shackleford told Country Living. This song inspired Shackleford to write a book with the same name, and that book was turned into a Hallmark movie.
Blake's sister, Endy Shelton Intrieri, is also a creative person. While music is an artistic outlet for her mom and brother, Endy showcases her creativity in a totally different way. In 2018, Endy began posting about her jewelry designs on Instagram. Though she hasn't updated her public Instagram account since 2020, we do know that she created and sold unique pieces such as the pair of red feather earrings seen above. Her bio includes a link out to her shop over at the online retailer Stella & Dot, but as of this writing her page is no longer up.
Endy's jewelry line is not the only business she's promoted on her social media. She supports her extended family and their businesses online as well. In Endy's private Instagram bio, she has a link to sister-in-law Gwen Stefani's makeup line, GXVE Beauty.
Endy Shelton Intrieri is always in her brother's corner
Endy Shelton Intrieri tends to stay out of the public eye. However, just because she often avoids the limelight herself doesn't mean that she won't show up to support her brother. Endy has been seen at a handful of Blake Shelton's events over the years. For example, when Blake hosted the Kids' Choice Awards in 2016, Endy tagged along with her two children and husband. When the former "The Voice" judge got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023, Endy was in attendance alongside her husband, kids, and mother. The family beamed with pride in pictures next to the "Ol' Red" singer.
While the Shelton siblings are usually only photographed at public events together, occasionally the family gives a glimpse into their more private lives behind the scenes and beyond the red carpet. On January 1, 2020, Endy posted some videos she took while ringing in the New Year with Blake. "No dull moment when your brother is funny as hell," she wrote. A few months later, after the global pandemic began, Endy took to Instagram to offer followers a glimpse into their family's Mother's Day celebration. In the snap, the brother and sister are posed six feet apart from their mom. In the caption, Endy thanked their mother for loving her "and her weird brother."
She's been cheering on her superstar brother since they were kids
Blake Shelton first started performing when he was a child, and Endy Shelton Intrieri was right there with him. "My family, it's like they're entertainers. Every single one of them," he told Cowboys & Indians in 2018. In a 2002 interview with The Oklahoman, Blake shared that his mother put him and Endy in pageants when they were kids. When it came time for the talent part of the competition, Blake, of course, did a little singing. As he recalled on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," "I did 'Old Time Rock 'n Roll' by Bob Seger and I would do 'Cat Scratch Fever' by Ted Nugent, which didn't go over very well with the soccer moms in the audience."
In that same interview, he also shared that he once took a breakdancing lesson with Endy. It all started when the siblings saw an advertisement for a class taught by a dance teacher who once instructed Michael Jackson. "I'll go if you go," Blake said to his sister at the time. After taking only one class, he was nicknamed "Break it down Blake."
She is the only daughter of three siblings
Blake Shelton and Endy Shelton Intrieri also had a big brother named Richie Shelton. Growing up in Ada, Oklahoma, their childhood was full of outdoor activities, and the three siblings even raced motorcycles.
Music was important to the family, too. In a "60 Minutes" interview, Blake shared that Richie's taste in music shaped his own in a major way. "He was listening to Hank Williams, Jr. or Waylon, Lynyrd Skynyrd or Bob Seger. I just, whatever was popular really, Richie loved all music. And I would be sitting there going, 'Man, that guy's my hero. That's the coolest guy. He's my big brother,'" Blake said. Tragically, in 1990, when Blake was only 14, Richie died in a car accident.
The sudden death rocked the whole Shelton family, and the family continues to honor Richie. As Blake wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, in 2017, "Lost my brother 27 years ago today. ... Made me realize that life is precious and there's no time like RIGHT NOW to go for it... We still miss you Richie!!" The country star also wrote a song about Richie called "Over You" with ex-wife Miranda Lambert. In 2020, Endy shared two old family photos on Instagram and wrote, "Happy siblings day to me and my brothers."
Endy Shelton Intrieri is close with sister-in-law Gwen Stefani
Endy Shelton Intrieri resides with her family full-time in Oklahoma, where Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani also own a ranch. As Blake told People in 2022, Stefani connected with his sister and mother right away. "She's got her arms around all of them," he said, "and I never experienced that with anybody really, because that's a lot to take on, and family's first for Gwen."
When Blake and Stefani tied the knot in 2021, Blake officially became a stepdad to the three sons Stefani shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. It's been one big blended extended family ever since. In a 2017 interview with Marie Claire, Stefani dished about the family gatherings at their Oklahoma home and the fun her kids have with Endy's kids. "It's very tribal," Stefani said of time spent there. "Blake has a sister, she comes with her kids. We cook and get muddy and dirty. There are ATVs." When it comes to having fun with family outdoors, Endy's children and Blake's step-children seem to be following in the family footsteps, or rather, race tracks.