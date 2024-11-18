Paul Teal, One Tree Hill Actor, Dead At 35

Another tragic detail about the "One Tree Hill" cast can now be added to the list: Paul Teal, who filmed seven episodes of the teen soap, died at 35 from cancer on November 15. His, fiancée, Emilia Torello, confirmed his death in a November 17 photo on Instagram of the couple during happier times and wrote a beautiful caption that included: "Paul, you were my soulmate, my soon-to-be-husband, my rock, and my future. You filled my lungs with laughter, my stomach with butterflies, and my heart with love." She then said part of her is gone now, too, but that she feels so lucky to have gotten to spend even a little bit of time with Teal. He'll always be in her heart.

Besides "One Tree Hill," which was canceled two years after Teal's run, he appeared on several TV shows, including "The Walking Dead: World Beyond," "Outer Banks," and "The Staircase." He even joined the number of "One Tree Hill" stars who made Hallmark movies with the 2020 film "USS Christmas." He was also involved in two upcoming projects: a short film called "1st Memory" and six episodes of a new series titled "The Hunting Wives."