Nicole Kidman Sets The Record Straight About That Iconic Post-Divorce Snap
Nicole Kidman is no stranger to being the subject of viral memes – from her AMC pre-show ads about the magic of the movies to her hilariously awkward awards show clapping. She also appears in one photo that, according to pop-culture lore, was snapped directly after leaving her lawyers' office after her divorce from ex-husband Tom Cruise was finalized in late 2001. The photo shows her arms raised in the air as she appears to be yelling out excitedly.
However, Kidman herself has now gone on record to shoot that story down. Speaking with British GQ for her November cover story, the Oscar winner revealed that the photo isn't related to her divorce at all. According to Kidman, it's not even of her in her real life – but rather of her in character for a film.
"That was not me; that was from a film, that wasn't real life," Kidman said when asked about the infamous snapshot. "I know that image... [but] that's not true." Kidman didn't clarify what film she was working on when that photo was shot but stressed that it had nothing to do with her divorce.
Nicole Kidman has spoken positively about Tom Cruise since their divorce
Tom Cruise filed for divorce from Nicole Kidman in February 2001, ending their 11-year marriage, during which time Kidman and Cruise adopted two children – Isabella, born in 1992, and Connor, born in 1995. Their split was tabloid fodder for months, but even years later Kidman still expressed her appreciation for her ex-husband. "He was lovely to me. And I loved him. I still love him," she told Ladies' Home Journal (via Today) in 2006.
Kidman has said that starting her romance with Cruise in 1987, after meeting on the set of "Days of Thunder," when Kidman was only 22, was destined to fail. "I was so young," she told Vanity Fair in 2013. "I was a child, really, when I got married. And I needed to grow up."
After taking some time to be alone, Kidman met her now-husband Keith Urban in January 2005, and the pair got engaged the following year. Together, they share two daughters — Sunday and Faith — and have been making their romance last for almost two decades. "My husband and I are... incredibly connected as a family," Kidman shared in her interview with Vanity Fair. "We're very, very tight, very, very close, and I have a very, very primal protection of my family."