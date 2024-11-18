Nicole Kidman Sets The Record Straight About That Iconic Post-Divorce Snap

Nicole Kidman is no stranger to being the subject of viral memes – from her AMC pre-show ads about the magic of the movies to her hilariously awkward awards show clapping. She also appears in one photo that, according to pop-culture lore, was snapped directly after leaving her lawyers' office after her divorce from ex-husband Tom Cruise was finalized in late 2001. The photo shows her arms raised in the air as she appears to be yelling out excitedly.

However, Kidman herself has now gone on record to shoot that story down. Speaking with British GQ for her November cover story, the Oscar winner revealed that the photo isn't related to her divorce at all. According to Kidman, it's not even of her in her real life – but rather of her in character for a film.

"That was not me; that was from a film, that wasn't real life," Kidman said when asked about the infamous snapshot. "I know that image... [but] that's not true." Kidman didn't clarify what film she was working on when that photo was shot but stressed that it had nothing to do with her divorce.