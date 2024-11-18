Queen Camilla's Hard Year Takes Another Turn For The Worse With Tragic Loss Of Her Dog, Beth

Queen Camilla has been dealing with a health scare in 2024, resulting in the cancelation of several public appearances. However, her year has just gotten worse after the tragic news of her beloved dog Beth's passing. Buckingham Palace took to X to share a heartfelt memorial post for the late Jack Russell Terrier after living a wonderful life with Camilla for 13 years. Camilla has another furry family member named Bluebell who was lovingly taken into the Queen's home in 2012, just a year after Beth was adopted. Camilla was never shy about showing her love for her puppies, making this news all the more devastating.

Camilla adopted Beth in 2011 from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, which is located in London. While Camilla may be a royal, she was still required to have a home inspection before adopting Beth, although it was noted that she agreed that she should have to go through the same protocols as anyone else ready to give a sweet animal a forever home.

Beth and Battersea Dogs & Cats Home were featured on an episode of the hit British docuseries, "For the Love of Dogs," in 2022. Beth became known publicly after her television appearance, which will most likely cause her passing to have a large impact on pop culture fans.