Queen Camilla's Hard Year Takes Another Turn For The Worse With Tragic Loss Of Her Dog, Beth
Queen Camilla has been dealing with a health scare in 2024, resulting in the cancelation of several public appearances. However, her year has just gotten worse after the tragic news of her beloved dog Beth's passing. Buckingham Palace took to X to share a heartfelt memorial post for the late Jack Russell Terrier after living a wonderful life with Camilla for 13 years. Camilla has another furry family member named Bluebell who was lovingly taken into the Queen's home in 2012, just a year after Beth was adopted. Camilla was never shy about showing her love for her puppies, making this news all the more devastating.
Camilla adopted Beth in 2011 from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, which is located in London. While Camilla may be a royal, she was still required to have a home inspection before adopting Beth, although it was noted that she agreed that she should have to go through the same protocols as anyone else ready to give a sweet animal a forever home.
Beth and Battersea Dogs & Cats Home were featured on an episode of the hit British docuseries, "For the Love of Dogs," in 2022. Beth became known publicly after her television appearance, which will most likely cause her passing to have a large impact on pop culture fans.
What was stated about Beth in online memorials?
Buckingham Palace shared a series of photos on X showcasing Queen Camilla's beloved dog Beth, who passed away from a tumor that proved impossible to treat. One photo depicts Camilla on a hike with Beth, while a video showcases Beth pulling down a cloth to reveal a plaque while everyone around cheers. The caption within the post detailed the adored pet's legacy and shouted out Battersea Dogs & Cats Home. "A sad farewell to Beth, The Queen's much-loved companion from @Battersea_ Dogs and Cats Home who brought such joy, whether on walkies, helping on official duties, or curled up by the fire," the caption read. Social media users were quick to give their condolences, with one X user commenting, "Such a loving companion. Beth will be dearly missed. Rest in peace."
Battersea Dogs & Cats Home also took to social media to memorialize Beth. The animal shelter posted three photos to Instagram depicting Queen Camilla playing with Beth, accompanied by a caption discussing the undeniable sweetness the dog carried. "We're very sad to hear that Beth, HM The Queen's rescue dog, has sadly passed away," the caption read. "Her Majesty, our Patron, rehomed Beth from Battersea in 2011 and we have many fond memories of Beth visiting our [centers] over the years." Beth will be missed by many, and the queen deserves nothing but respect and care throughout this difficult time.