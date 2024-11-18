Red Flags In Tiffany Trump And Michael Boulos' Relationship We Can't Ignore

Tiffany Trump is the only child Donald Trump had with the second of his three wives, Marla Maples. After Donald and Maples' difficult divorce in 1999, Maples chose to move to California with Tiffany and raise her away from the public eye. Tiffany told People, "She gave me the chance to have a normal childhood." Clearly, though, Tiffany didn't have her dad around very much growing up. Maples explained, "Her daddy is a good provider with education and such, but as far as time, it was just me." She added, "Her father wasn't able to be there with day-to-day skills as a parent. He loves his kids. There's no doubt. But everything was a bit of a negotiation."

Now that she is an adult, Tiffany often seems to seek her dad's approval, and rather than avoiding her father's messy world of politics, like her sister Ivanka Trump has learned to do, she makes sure to publicly share her support. She seemingly aimed to be Donald's favorite daughter throughout the 2024 presidential election season. Her apparent desire to win his approval and get more involved in his political career may be evidence that her relationship with Michael Boulos was a calculated choice.