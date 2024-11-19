Body Language Expert Tells Us Why Zooey Deschanel And Jonathan Scott Seem Awkward

Overall, body language expert and behavior analyst Traci Brown felt that Jonathan Scott wasn't terribly comfortable on the red carpet of the 2024 Governors Awards. She cited the way he appeared to sigh, opining, "It's a bit of resignation in the situation." Brown also noticed that the HGTV stalwart seemed to have his attention pulled in multiple different directions at once. "Our feet tell us where the mind wants to go," Brown pointed out. "One foot is pointed towards the crowd, the other towards his lady. He's trying to balance all of the demands of the moment: people yelling, flashes in his eyes and her."

Even if he seemed overwhelmed at the time, it's sweet that Jonathan likely still had Zooey Deschanel on his mind. The lovable couple still hasn't finalized their wedding plans, which Jonathan discussed in November 2024, in a joint interview with Us Weekly that was conducted alongside his twin, co-star, and business partner, Drew Scott.

"I'm actually sick and tired of myself not figuring it out yet," Jonathan admitted. "We haven't had any progress. We've just been having a ton of fun." If the celebrity couple needs any ideas for their big day, The List's mood board for Deschanel and Jonathan's wedding has plenty of options for them to consider. Otherwise, they can just continue enjoying it.

