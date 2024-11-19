Body Language Expert Tells Us Why Zooey Deschanel And Jonathan Scott Seem Awkward
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel were among the stars gracing the red carpet of the 15th Governors Awards on Sunday, November 17, 2024, at The Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles. Sadly, The List placed the "Property Brothers" star on the worst-dressed list for the 2024 Governors Awards, but only because his plain tuxedo could've used a fashionable upgrade. However, a video shared by The Hollywood Reporter on X, formerly known as Twitter, also seemed to show Scott and Deschanel looking a bit awkward together.
Zooey Deschanel and fiancé Jonathan Scott pose together at the #Oscars #GovernorsAwards pic.twitter.com/pcIJ4AQyEK
— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 18, 2024
As they stood with their arms around each other, the "New Girl" star smiled radiantly. On the other hand, her fiancé looked a bit stiff, even as he placed his hand in his pocket, seemingly casually. Scott's smile grew slightly near the end of the clip, but the celebrity couple's behavior at the event certainly wasn't as lovey-dovey as expected — especially considering the details of Scott and Deschanel's over-the-moon sweet engagement.
The List spoke with Traci Brown, body language expert and behavior analyst, to try and decipher where that sense of awkwardness came from. Referring to Scott, in particular, Brown observed, "What you're noticing is that he has a crooked smile and is holding his breath. This is why he doesn't look 100% happy."
Brown reckoned Scott may have felt 'a bit of resignation' on the red carpet
Overall, body language expert and behavior analyst Traci Brown felt that Jonathan Scott wasn't terribly comfortable on the red carpet of the 2024 Governors Awards. She cited the way he appeared to sigh, opining, "It's a bit of resignation in the situation." Brown also noticed that the HGTV stalwart seemed to have his attention pulled in multiple different directions at once. "Our feet tell us where the mind wants to go," Brown pointed out. "One foot is pointed towards the crowd, the other towards his lady. He's trying to balance all of the demands of the moment: people yelling, flashes in his eyes and her."
Even if he seemed overwhelmed at the time, it's sweet that Jonathan likely still had Zooey Deschanel on his mind. The lovable couple still hasn't finalized their wedding plans, which Jonathan discussed in November 2024, in a joint interview with Us Weekly that was conducted alongside his twin, co-star, and business partner, Drew Scott.
"I'm actually sick and tired of myself not figuring it out yet," Jonathan admitted. "We haven't had any progress. We've just been having a ton of fun." If the celebrity couple needs any ideas for their big day, The List's mood board for Deschanel and Jonathan's wedding has plenty of options for them to consider. Otherwise, they can just continue enjoying it.