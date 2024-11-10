What Ethan Slater Has Said About His Controversial Romance With Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater's relationship garnered backlash pretty much from the moment it began. The Grammy-winning singer and Broadway star's paths initially crossed when they both joined the cast of the movie "Wicked" in 2022. At the time, Grande was over a year into her marriage with Dalton Gomez, while Slater had been married to his long-term partner, Lilly Jay, for four years (they also share a son). However, in July 2023, an insider informed People that the "7 Rings" songstress and her hubby had ended their 2-year marriage just a couple of months prior.

And, less than a week after that, another People source confirmed that Slater and Grande had struck up a romantic connection. However, they also stressed that the pop star separated from her ex-husband in January, and she had only started seeing her co-star more recently. Things got even messier when TMZ reported that Slater had filed for divorce a few days later. Naturally, it didn't take long for people to assume that Grande and the "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical" star had blown up their marriages to be with each other. But both kept schtum.

In fact, Slater only addressed the negativity in an October 2024 interview with GQ interview, reasoning, "There were a lot of big changes in private lives that were really happening, so it's really hard to see people who don't know anything about what's happening commenting on it and speculating, and then getting things wrong about the people you love. So just to address that part of it, that feels really hard."

