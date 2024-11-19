Matt Healy Proves He's Not Over Taylor Swift By Relighting Guilty As Sin Rumors

Time and time again, Matty Healy has made comments implying that Taylor Swift took their romance more seriously than he did. Most recently, The 1975 frontman revealed on the "Doomscroll" podcast that he doesn't write about his exes. "I would kind of just be lying if I made a record about, I don't know, all the stuff that was said about me or my casual romantic liaisons or whatever it may be that I've kind of become known for, just because I was famous," he said, adding, "I think that that's an obvious thing to draw from. And I'm just not interested in it." This, of course, seemed to be a swipe at Swift, who skyrocketed Healy to a new level of fame when her month-long fling with him inspired her 2024 album, "The Tortured Poets Department." A month after this apparent jab at Swift and her songwriting, Healy has, once again, made an interesting reference to his famous ex. And, it certainly doesn't indicate that Healy is as over this past romance as he wants to seem.

Among the songs from Swift's most recent studio album that fans believe is about Healy is "Guilty as Sin." The song's opening line says "Drowning in the Blue Nile, he sent me 'Downtown Lights.'" On November 18, Healy posted Annie Lennox's cover of The Blue Nile's song "The Downtown Lights" to his Instagram story and wrote "If you don't know this cover, you are welcome," per Page Six.