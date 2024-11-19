Matt Healy Proves He's Not Over Taylor Swift By Relighting Guilty As Sin Rumors
Time and time again, Matty Healy has made comments implying that Taylor Swift took their romance more seriously than he did. Most recently, The 1975 frontman revealed on the "Doomscroll" podcast that he doesn't write about his exes. "I would kind of just be lying if I made a record about, I don't know, all the stuff that was said about me or my casual romantic liaisons or whatever it may be that I've kind of become known for, just because I was famous," he said, adding, "I think that that's an obvious thing to draw from. And I'm just not interested in it." This, of course, seemed to be a swipe at Swift, who skyrocketed Healy to a new level of fame when her month-long fling with him inspired her 2024 album, "The Tortured Poets Department." A month after this apparent jab at Swift and her songwriting, Healy has, once again, made an interesting reference to his famous ex. And, it certainly doesn't indicate that Healy is as over this past romance as he wants to seem.
Among the songs from Swift's most recent studio album that fans believe is about Healy is "Guilty as Sin." The song's opening line says "Drowning in the Blue Nile, he sent me 'Downtown Lights.'" On November 18, Healy posted Annie Lennox's cover of The Blue Nile's song "The Downtown Lights" to his Instagram story and wrote "If you don't know this cover, you are welcome," per Page Six.
Matty Healy seemingly can't move on from Taylor Swift's album
Surely Matty Healy knew that posting this song to his social media would get fans thinking about his relationship with Taylor Swift and her song, "Guilty as Sin." The song's lyrics revolve around a relationship about which the narrator fantasizes, and it implies that public opinion may have kept the lovers apart. Swift famously received backlash for her tryst with the controversial singer, leading many fans to believe that she wrote this song about her romance with Healy. Now, Healy has — albeit subtly — seemed to confirm that he is the song's inspiration.
A few months after Swift's album release had all eyes on Healy, a source close to the musician told Us Weekly about Healy's confusing reaction to "The Tortured Poets Department," noting that while "he loves the attention it's brought to him," Healy "thinks it's hilarious because at no time [were they] ever serious." It's clear that, in response to the album, Healy has attempted to downplay his romance with Swift and even subtly shade her for her choice to write about him. This makes it all the more noteworthy that, long after the dust of the album release has settled, Healy appears to be trying to remind the public that the songs are, in fact, about him.