Matty Healy's Reported Reaction To Ex Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department Is So Confusing
Taylor Swift fans were no doubt expecting to hear songs about Joe Alwyn, her former boyfriend of six years on "The Tortured Poets Department." The album was her first all-new release since she and the British actor split in 2023, and there were multiple hints before the album dropped that she'd be singing about him. One thing Swifties weren't expecting, though? Multiple songs that appear to be inspired by her brief fling with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.
Fans speculated that several songs reference her short romance with the singer, which reportedly only lasted from around May 2023 until June 2023. One of the songs thought to be about Healy is "But Daddy, I Love Him," which some suggested was Swift's way of imagining what could have been with the singer. "Fortnight" is another track some fans believe is about Healy, as Swift sings, "I love you, it's ruining my life, I touched you for only a fortnight." She also croons, "I call you up but you won't pick up, another fortnight lost in America."
As for how Healy supposedly felt about being one of the subjects on Swift's latest release? A source told Us Weekly, "Matty still thinks very highly of Taylor but we were all nervous about what she might have said on the album." Following its release though, they shared that Healy felt relieved and his inner circle was pleased with the finished product. "[He's] happy he can move on with less anxiety," the insider also claimed.
Taylor Swift reportedly gave Matty Healy a heads-up before singing about him
Us Weekly's insider went on to claim that Taylor Swift went as far as to give Matty Healy a heads-up that he'd inspired some of the songs on "The Tortured Poets Department," which he appreciated. According to the insider, the star had supposedly been anxious about what Swift might write and how he and their relationship would be perceived.
Healy's supposed take on Swift's album is a little confusing though. His name has been thrust into the spotlight and he's been subject to a lot of speculation on social media since "The Tortured Poets Department" dropped. Fans have pointed out that Swift didn't exactly hold back when it came to her lyrics, either. "TTPD IS F***ING BRUTAL," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Another fan wrote, "the way we went from trashing matty healy to obsessing over travis kelce back to back in two songs," referring to the tracks that appear to be about her current beau.
Us Weekly's source also confirmed that, despite her courtesy message, Swift and Healy don't speak anymore. That fits with what an insider told People in July 2023 about their split, shortly after the breakup was confirmed and it was claimed there was no bad blood between the exes. After rumors suggested Swift and Healy may have rekindled their fling, the source lamented, "They are absolutely not together and aren't even in contact anymore."