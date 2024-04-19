Matty Healy's Reported Reaction To Ex Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department Is So Confusing

Taylor Swift fans were no doubt expecting to hear songs about Joe Alwyn, her former boyfriend of six years on "The Tortured Poets Department." The album was her first all-new release since she and the British actor split in 2023, and there were multiple hints before the album dropped that she'd be singing about him. One thing Swifties weren't expecting, though? Multiple songs that appear to be inspired by her brief fling with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.

Fans speculated that several songs reference her short romance with the singer, which reportedly only lasted from around May 2023 until June 2023. One of the songs thought to be about Healy is "But Daddy, I Love Him," which some suggested was Swift's way of imagining what could have been with the singer. "Fortnight" is another track some fans believe is about Healy, as Swift sings, "I love you, it's ruining my life, I touched you for only a fortnight." She also croons, "I call you up but you won't pick up, another fortnight lost in America."

As for how Healy supposedly felt about being one of the subjects on Swift's latest release? A source told Us Weekly, "Matty still thinks very highly of Taylor but we were all nervous about what she might have said on the album." Following its release though, they shared that Healy felt relieved and his inner circle was pleased with the finished product. "[He's] happy he can move on with less anxiety," the insider also claimed.