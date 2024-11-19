Where Britney Spears Stands With Her Youngest Son Jayden
While Britney Spears may have had a rocky relationship with her sons throughout her tragic life, her younger son Jayden James Federline has reached out to the pop icon in an attempt to repair things between them. Jayden is 18 years old and has just moved from Hawaii to Los Angeles, which is where Spears resides. It's been reported that the "Womanizer" singer is excited to hear from her son, and is happy to attempt to build a stronger bond.
Spears shares two sons, Jayden and Sean Preston Federline, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. Sean is one year older than Jayden. Kevin has had full custody of both boys since 2008, and Spears was given visitation rights. Spears and Kevin finalized their divorce in 2007, and had an on-and-off friendship while co-parenting their children. However, in 2022, the relationship was damaged when Kevin and her sons appeared to be outraged by censored nude images that Spears posted on social media. "It's almost like she has to post something on Instagram to get some attention," Jayden told ITV at the time. "This has gone on for years and years and years and there's a high chance that this will never stop, but I'm hoping for me that she will stop."
In 2023, Jayden, Sean, and Kevin moved to Hawaii after the latter's wife, Victoria Prince, began working at the University of Hawaii. It was reported by Kevin's lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, that Spears agreed for her children to relocate.
What are Jayden's intentions regarding Britney Spears?
Now that Jayden Federline is back in California, he met with his famous mom Britney Spears twice and is interested in rebuilding their relationship. According to Page Six, Jayden contacted his mom shortly after moving back to California. "Jayden texted Britney to say he was back home," a source close to Spears said. "She was very happy to hear from and see him." According to Us Weekly, a source close to Jayden discussed how the teen wants to pursue a relationship with his mom, but it will take patience from both parties to fully build back trust. "He is open to mending the relationship with his mom and seeing where things go," the source told the outlet. "It's going to take time and will not be an immediate reconciliation. They have seen each other twice and [it] was very brief."
Some sources close to the "Toxic" singer informed the Daily Mail that they are worried that Jayden's reaching out occurred because he is interested in becoming a singer, and wants help from his successful mother. "Yes, Jayden is her baby, but he's also the one who publicly spoke out against her in that interview, which devastated her," one source explained. "Still, things are going great now, and Britney couldn't be happier." While those close to her are concerned about the suddenness of Jayden's reemergence into her life, Spears seems ecstatic about her son pursuing a relationship with her.