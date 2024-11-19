Where Britney Spears Stands With Her Youngest Son Jayden

While Britney Spears may have had a rocky relationship with her sons throughout her tragic life, her younger son Jayden James Federline has reached out to the pop icon in an attempt to repair things between them. Jayden is 18 years old and has just moved from Hawaii to Los Angeles, which is where Spears resides. It's been reported that the "Womanizer" singer is excited to hear from her son, and is happy to attempt to build a stronger bond.

Spears shares two sons, Jayden and Sean Preston Federline, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. Sean is one year older than Jayden. Kevin has had full custody of both boys since 2008, and Spears was given visitation rights. Spears and Kevin finalized their divorce in 2007, and had an on-and-off friendship while co-parenting their children. However, in 2022, the relationship was damaged when Kevin and her sons appeared to be outraged by censored nude images that Spears posted on social media. "It's almost like she has to post something on Instagram to get some attention," Jayden told ITV at the time. "This has gone on for years and years and years and there's a high chance that this will never stop, but I'm hoping for me that she will stop."

In 2023, Jayden, Sean, and Kevin moved to Hawaii after the latter's wife, Victoria Prince, began working at the University of Hawaii. It was reported by Kevin's lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, that Spears agreed for her children to relocate.