We Can Barely Recognize Bryce Dallas Howard Without Her Signature Red Locks

"Jurassic World" actress Bryce Dallas Howard has always stood out from the crowd, both for her acting chops and her eye-catching red hair. Being a redhead is a family trait, which she shares with her father, Ron Howard, and siblings. Although Bryce's natural hair could easily be the envy of any aspiring carrot top, we were curious to see how she would look if she decided to explore other hair color options in the future.

Advertisement

Thanks to our photo editors at The List, we were able to fulfill that curiosity — with mixed results. We barely recognize Bryce without her signature red locks, and some of the alternate looks we tested out would detract from her natural beauty. However, the retouched photos our editors created also revealed that Bryce could look equally great if she dyed her hair a darker color. Here, we'll break down the results of our hair color experiment.