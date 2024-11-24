The Republican Politician Who Allegedly Stole Funds To Get Plastic Surgery
If there's one thing about politicians that the masses can agree on, it's that some politicians are corrupt, regardless of party affiliation. The scale of corruption varies in regard to whom it affects, how many it affects, and how harshly it affects them. However, corruption knows no bounds when it comes to crossing party lines, as politicians and similar elites are purportedly self-serving, despite the moniker "civil servant" that they are all so quick to claim. Political leaders have made it clear time and time again that many of them vie for these positions of power in order to serve their own interests.
For instance, one politician was recently discovered to have stolen public funds for their own personal interests. The individual in question is Las Vegas city councilwoman and lawmaker Michele Fiore, who was found guilty of both fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud in October 2024. Fiore was accused of using funds that were supposed to go toward erecting a statue for a fallen police officer for her own personal use. Fiore is hardly the only politician to make headlines for inappropriate conduct — one mustn't forget all the scandalous things that have come out about former congressman Matt Gaetz or the controversial moments involving California Governor Gavin Newsom – but allocating community funds for cosmetic enhancements is particularly grievous.
Michele Fiore allegedly used city council funding to pay for her plastic surgery
Michele Fiore underwent trial in October for charges that included six counts of federal wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit federal wire fraud, all of which carry a maximum sentence of 20 years. During the trial, the federal prosecutors presented evidence that indicated she raised upward of $70,000 to build a statue in remembrance of a Las Vegas police officer who was killed while on the job in 2014. Instead of using the money for the statue, however, Fiore was accused of using the money for her own personal affairs, not the least of which being plastic surgery.
The jury reportedly came to a decision in a matter of hours, which did not sit right with Fiore's attorney. According to 8 News Now, Fiore's attorney, Michael Sanft, said, "Typically, when people are that fast, they've already made up their minds even before the closing arguments, so it had to have been some type of testimony that had occurred in the middle of the trial that caused the majority of them to say, 'Oh, that's all we needed.'" Sanft plans to file for an appeal.
Fiore commented, "We're still in it. We're still in the thick of things and my attorney is going to hopefully, you know, apprise you of a lot of situations that you're unaware of" (via 8 News Now). Based on this commentary, Fiore seems hopeful that her attorney will get the conviction overturned, but the stamp on her reputation that came as a result of these accusations will likely never fade.