The Republican Politician Who Allegedly Stole Funds To Get Plastic Surgery

Michele Fiore underwent trial in October for charges that included six counts of federal wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit federal wire fraud, all of which carry a maximum sentence of 20 years. During the trial, the federal prosecutors presented evidence that indicated she raised upward of $70,000 to build a statue in remembrance of a Las Vegas police officer who was killed while on the job in 2014. Instead of using the money for the statue, however, Fiore was accused of using the money for her own personal affairs, not the least of which being plastic surgery.

Advertisement

The jury reportedly came to a decision in a matter of hours, which did not sit right with Fiore's attorney. According to 8 News Now, Fiore's attorney, Michael Sanft, said, "Typically, when people are that fast, they've already made up their minds even before the closing arguments, so it had to have been some type of testimony that had occurred in the middle of the trial that caused the majority of them to say, 'Oh, that's all we needed.'" Sanft plans to file for an appeal.

Fiore commented, "We're still in it. We're still in the thick of things and my attorney is going to hopefully, you know, apprise you of a lot of situations that you're unaware of" (via 8 News Now). Based on this commentary, Fiore seems hopeful that her attorney will get the conviction overturned, but the stamp on her reputation that came as a result of these accusations will likely never fade.

Advertisement