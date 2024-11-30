Signs Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi May Be Headed For A Split

Comedian, actress, and host Ellen DeGeneres has long been an icon in the LGBTQ community, and she has strived to create more representation by being honest about her relationships. She has been married to model and actress Portia de Rossi since 2008. But fans are beginning to wonder if the happy couple is still living in paradise. Sources have even told InTouch that the two are no longer satisfied with their marriage and could be headed for divorce. And they say DeGeneres' unpleasant attitude is to blame. "Ellen is something like a deposed dictator as far as her reputation in show business is concerned," a longtime associate of the couple told InTouch. "She is incredibly famous. She has a massive fortune, but all of her power and influence are gone and don't seem like they're ever coming back." (One of DeGeneres' famous exes, Anne Heche, once gave de Rossi a word of warning about dating the comedian.)

Fans also began to suspect a split was on the horizon when looking at the couple's real estate purchases and sales. At the beginning of 2024, DeGeneres and de Rossi sold their mansion in Carpinteria, California, which they had only just purchased in 2022. The quick sale of the new home has raised some eyebrows and begs the question: Are they no longer living together or planning to live apart permanently?