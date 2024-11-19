Cynthia Erivo's Shadiest Comeback Moments

When the poster for Jon M. Chu's "Wicked" dropped, one fan wished it had fully imitated the iconic Broadway poster. So, they made their own version of it, photoshopping a shadow to fully cover Cynthia Erivo's eyes and raising up Ariana Grande's hand to block more of her face. In the original poster, Elphaba's eyes are covered by a shadow, but when Erivo saw the fan-edited version, she was anything but pleased. She posted her disgust to her Instagram story.

Cynthia Erivo has reacted to viral edits of the 'WICKED' poster: "This is the wildest, most offensive thing I have seen, equal to that awful AI of us fighting... Our poster is an homage not an imitation, to edit my face & hide my eyes is to erase me. That is just deeply hurtful" pic.twitter.com/y3P1Qh379S — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 16, 2024

"This is the wildest, most offensive thing I have seen, equal to that awful AI of us fighting ... None of this is funny. None of it is cute. It degrades me. It degrades us." she said (via Forbes). Erivo went on to explain that she purposefully chose to look directly into the camera and show her eyes. "Our poster is an homage not an imitation, to edit my face and hide my eyes is to erase me. And that is just deeply hurtful."

Fans took to X to voice their disagreement with Erivo's visceral reaction to an edit that most likely wasn't meant to be insulting. "They just edited it to mirror the original poster, I highly doubt they meant any harm in doing so," tweeted one person. Another fan wrote, "Maybe I'm going to sound mean, but Cynthia needs to chill out because it's not that serious, memes have always existed." Others even shared that Erivo's reaction turned them off from seeing the movie.