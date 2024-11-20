Lacey Chabert Reveals How Far She Takes Her Commitment To Christmas In Hallmark's Celebrations
If you think you're the king or queen of Christmas, you haven't met Hallmark star Lacey Chabert. The "Mean Girls" alum puts her love of the holidays on display in "Celebrations with Lacey Chabert," by contributing trinkets from her own home for a one-of-a-kind Christmas-themed party. As part of her efforts to make the party extra special, Chabert offered up trimmings from her personal collection, and we were stunned by just how much spare decor she had to offer.
Although many people might have a few extra strings of lights or small festive items, the "A Christmas Melody" star brought in full-size snowmen, a bin full of small Christmas trees, and so much more. Party planner Marisa Lainer stared at Chabert in disbelief as she brought several armloads of finery into the event space. However, it appears these are just the tip of the iceberg; as Chabert explained: "I have so many Christmas decorations that I've acquired over the years that I don't actually park my car in our garage, it's just full of Christmas decorations." Lacey Chabert's love of the holiday is definitely intense, but its heartwarming roots are downright inspirational.
Lacey Chabert takes Christmas decor to the next level
Although Lacey Chabert has starred in dozens of Hallmark movies, her love of the holiday season is just as strong off-screen. The accouterments she brought with her to the Christmas-themed party were impressive, but the actress goes above and beyond when decking the halls at home. For example, buying holiday ornaments is one thing, but making your own takes some next-level commitment. Unsurprisingly, that commitment seems to be a no-brainer for Chabert, who has shared multiple homemade Christmas crafts on social media. In 2021, she posted a photo of two elves on Instagram with the caption: "I've taken up crocheting again. These elves needed some clothes!"
However, Chabert doesn't just focus on visuals; she likes to infuse her whole environment with the Christmas spirit. As she explained to Better Homes & Gardens: "I love creating the ambiance of the holidays in my home. When there's Christmas music playing, and a candle is burning, it just creates this holiday experience." We're willing to bet her home is just as magical as the set of a Hallmark Christmas movie during the holidays.
Christmas is a family affair for her
Although starring in Christmas movies would undoubtedly help anyone get into the holiday spirit, Hallmark's Lacey Chabert fell in love with Christmas at an early age. In an episode of Southern Living's Biscuits & Jam podcast, Chabert explained how her mom brought magic to their family's annual celebration despite their humble circumstances. According to Chabert: "My mom knew how to go big for the holidays. We grew up with very little, and my mom made it seem like we had the best Christmas." The actress then describes the warm memories she has of waking up on Christmas morning with her siblings and enjoying festivities with her close-knit family. As she described: "We are holiday-loving people, we always do it big ... and it's something I've now passed on to my daughter."
Chabert has incorporated some of her childhood traditions into her daughter Julia's experience of Christmas, which has been a very special experience for Chabert. As she explained in the podcast: "We bake cookies for Santa Claus the night before ... we make sure to leave some treats out for the reindeer, and the thing I love about it is ... I get to relive my childhood through her, and I get to see the magic of it in her." Given how meaningful the holiday season clearly is for Chabert, it's no surprise that she is so deeply committed to embodying the Christmas spirit.