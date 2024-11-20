Lacey Chabert Reveals How Far She Takes Her Commitment To Christmas In Hallmark's Celebrations

Although starring in Christmas movies would undoubtedly help anyone get into the holiday spirit, Hallmark's Lacey Chabert fell in love with Christmas at an early age. In an episode of Southern Living's Biscuits & Jam podcast, Chabert explained how her mom brought magic to their family's annual celebration despite their humble circumstances. According to Chabert: "My mom knew how to go big for the holidays. We grew up with very little, and my mom made it seem like we had the best Christmas." The actress then describes the warm memories she has of waking up on Christmas morning with her siblings and enjoying festivities with her close-knit family. As she described: "We are holiday-loving people, we always do it big ... and it's something I've now passed on to my daughter."

Advertisement

Chabert has incorporated some of her childhood traditions into her daughter Julia's experience of Christmas, which has been a very special experience for Chabert. As she explained in the podcast: "We bake cookies for Santa Claus the night before ... we make sure to leave some treats out for the reindeer, and the thing I love about it is ... I get to relive my childhood through her, and I get to see the magic of it in her." Given how meaningful the holiday season clearly is for Chabert, it's no surprise that she is so deeply committed to embodying the Christmas spirit.