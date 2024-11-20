JD Vance's Wife Usha Wore Some Outfits That Missed The Mark
Donald Trump's victory during the 2024 election solidifies JD Vance's position as America's vice president-elect, meaning JD's wife Usha Vance will become the second lady of the U.S. Now that she's in the public eye, Usha's style transformation has captured the public's attention — including one of her looks from the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC). Usha wore a royal blue Badgley Mischka dress when she gave her speech at the RNC, as seen in the above photo.
A few weeks afterward, The List compared Usha's style to the fashions of the Trump women and determined that she had a more low-key sense of style. For example, Usha's Badgley Mischka piece was reportedly an off-the-rack find, per a spokesperson for the designer in conversation with Women's Wear Daily. Since Usha didn't speak to the designers before wearing their dress, it's also believed she purchased the dress herself without the help of a stylist.
Although Usha's ensembles haven't been as shocking as Melania Trump's inappropriate outfits, the future second lady has made some fashion choices that missed the mark.
Usha's first day RNC look was too plain
Usha Vance's look for the first day of the 2024 RNC was a high-necked, sleeveless dress. It was khaki-colored and ruched. The skirt had a small V-shape cut-out in the center due to a wrap element. Usha paired the dress with flat, tan sandals.
Why is it that JD Vance's periwinkle tie stood out more than his wife's whole ensemble? Although Usha's dress was very professional and probably a safe choice for an event like the RNC, it was just a bit too plain. Usha should've opted for a brighter color for her debut into the world of national politics. However, maybe it was a transition that Usha wasn't initially thrilled about. Discussing the possibility of JD becoming VP in a June 2024 "Fox & Friends" interview, Usha said, "So I guess the way that I'd put it is I'm not raring to change anything about our lives right now. But I really believe in JD and I really love him, and so we'll just see what happens with our life. We're open."
Later in the week, Usha did shake things up by wearing royal blue and then bright red.
At a rally in JD's hometown, Usha's look was drab
On July 22, 2024, JD Vance (who is a senator in Ohio) had a rally in Middletown, Ohio at his alma mater, Middletown High School. Usha Vance joined him for the event, and the future second lady wore a pair of gray slacks and a cream-colored blouse. The textured top was a little long and had a tie around the waist.
Overall, Usha's look for the rally was a miss. Although neutral colors can be great for wardrobe staples, the two neutrals combined made for a pretty tepid ensemble. The shirt's styling was also a little odd. It was a strange combination of casual, since it almost just looked like a T-shirt, and formal, because of the tie around the waist.
Accessories might have saved this look, however. A statement necklace or a pop of color could have elevated Usha's outfit and added some visual interest.
Usha's bright pants were practically neon
In August 2024, Usha Vance and JD Vance visited the swing state of Wisconsin, and JD gave a speech at the Wollard International manufacturing plant in Eau Claire. For the outing, Usha wore a white (or perhaps very light cream) knitted top. She paired it with a bright pair of red pants, which had a black belt buckle on the side. Usha also kept her hair down for this outing, which seems to be her go-to hairstyle.
U.S. politicians and their families wearing any variation of red, white, and blue in their clothes is very common, due to those being the colors of the American flag. However, Usha's pants were a shade of red so bright, they were more like orange-red and bordered on neon. A deeper, richer shade of red to go with the white top would have made this outfit a standout choice for the campaign trail.
Usha wore colors that were too similar
On November 4, 2024, Usha Vance and JD Vance were photographed walking hand-in-hand at a rally in Atlanta, Georgia. Vance wore a dark red tie and a classic U.S. politician's American flag pin. Usha wore a simple cream sweater and a crisp pair of white pants, along with a thin gold necklace and small gold hoop earrings.
The top and bottoms were in a kind of color no-fly zone, as the cream and white pieces of the outfit did not seem to match all that well, and they didn't contrast enough to look intentional. Perhaps the look would have worked better if Usha had embraced monochromatic cream or monochromatic white elements. She's proven that she can rock single-shade outfits, like when she wore a deep red jumpsuit the day of the VP debate. Or, she could have taken a hue cue from her husband and incorporated a deep jewel tone somewhere in the look.
Should Usha have gone for a fancier look on Election Day?
On Election Day 2024, Usha Vance hit the polls in an outfit that might have been too casual for the circumstances. She wore a tan sweater tucked into light wash denim jeans, and accessorized with a brown belt and simple jewelry. Part of her hair was also pulled back in a half-up, half-down style.
The whole look was simple and flattering. If Usha was like most other Americans at the polls, no one would bat an eye. However, by casting a vote for Donald Trump and JD Vance, Usha was casting a vote for herself to become second lady as well. Her ensemble felt out of place for someone heading to the polls to vote for their own political future.
The upside of the voting look was that it implied Usha is very down-to-earth, which is bound to please many Americans. She went for a fancier look when Trump and Vance gave their speeches after their victory, wearing a glamorous all-black dress with a silver necklace.