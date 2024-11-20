JD Vance's Wife Usha Wore Some Outfits That Missed The Mark

Donald Trump's victory during the 2024 election solidifies JD Vance's position as America's vice president-elect, meaning JD's wife Usha Vance will become the second lady of the U.S. Now that she's in the public eye, Usha's style transformation has captured the public's attention — including one of her looks from the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC). Usha wore a royal blue Badgley Mischka dress when she gave her speech at the RNC, as seen in the above photo.

A few weeks afterward, The List compared Usha's style to the fashions of the Trump women and determined that she had a more low-key sense of style. For example, Usha's Badgley Mischka piece was reportedly an off-the-rack find, per a spokesperson for the designer in conversation with Women's Wear Daily. Since Usha didn't speak to the designers before wearing their dress, it's also believed she purchased the dress herself without the help of a stylist.

Although Usha's ensembles haven't been as shocking as Melania Trump's inappropriate outfits, the future second lady has made some fashion choices that missed the mark.