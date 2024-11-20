Don Jr.'s Beauty Pageant Post Has Everyone Talking About Kimberly Guilfoyle (And It's Not Good)
For years, there have been red flags in the relationship between Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle that are becoming increasingly hard to ignore. Unfortunately, Don Jr.'s recent social media snark isn't doing much to put the rumors to rest. On November 16, 2024, the newest Miss Universe was crowned — Miss Denmark, Victoria Kjaer Theilvig, became the 73rd person to claim the honor. The eldest Trump son was thrilled to share the news, and not just because his dad once owned the pageant. In fact, Don Jr. hinted that the judges' choice was a deliberate slap in face of the contest rules that permit transgender women to compete. On X, formerly known as Twitter, he posted a clip of Theilvig's crowning and wrote, "Biological & objectively attractive women are allowed to win beauty pageants again. WE ARE SO BACK!!!"
Biological & objectively attractive women are allowed to win beauty pageants again.
WE ARE SO BACK!!! pic.twitter.com/R0cc8tgu6d
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 18, 2024
Reaction to the post was swift and equally irreverent. First and foremost, several followers pointed out that the Miss Universe winners have all been biological women thus far. What's more, president-elect Donald Trump was the one who altered the contest's qualifying rules back in 2012, allowing a trans woman from Canada to enter her country's qualifying round. Since then, several other trans women have made it into the competition, and today, the pageant is owned by Anne Jakrajutatip, a Thai trans woman.
Others noticed an unpleasant racist tinge in Don Jr.'s use of the word "again." Referencing the 2023 Miss Universe, Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios, one commenter suggested that the statement "means he doesn't think last year's winner was objectively attractive." It also doesn't say much for the future of Don Jr. and Guilfoyle either.
Does this gentleman prefer blondes?
Over the decades, Miss Universe winners have been selected from every continent except Antarctica, and no one could deny they have all been lovely. Yet Donald Trump Jr. singled out this year's winner — a classic Nordic blonde — as a sign that "we are so back," indicating that ethnic and gender diversity will be sent hurtling back in time during the second Trump administration. One respondent on X posted photos of the past four Miss Universe winners, proclaiming that they were all "objectively" beautiful and, crucially, not trans either. As the user argued, "They're not white & that's what he can't say out loud because he's a spineless coward."
Not only does this not bode well for America, but it also raises uncomfortable questions about Don Jr.'s engagement. Kimberly Guilfoyle's late mother, Mercedes, was born in Puerto Rico, and the former Fox News host resembles her Boricua side more closely than her dad's Irish heritage. Having her fiancé rave about a blonde Danish woman must sting a little bit. Victoria Kjaer Theilvig's features also call to mind Guilfoyle's old photos before her rumored plastic surgery. If she did go under the knife, it may not have had the aesthetic results Guilfoyle was hoping for. Does she ever worry her future husband doesn't find her "objectively attractive"?
One commenter, who has been heavily involved in the pageant world herself, asserted that Don Jr. was putting too much emphasis altogether on the "beauty" part of pageantry. "These women work incredibly hard and are more than just a pretty face," she professed. "You should also highlight their intelligence, service to community and commitment to making the world a better place."