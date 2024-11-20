Don Jr.'s Beauty Pageant Post Has Everyone Talking About Kimberly Guilfoyle (And It's Not Good)

Over the decades, Miss Universe winners have been selected from every continent except Antarctica, and no one could deny they have all been lovely. Yet Donald Trump Jr. singled out this year's winner — a classic Nordic blonde — as a sign that "we are so back," indicating that ethnic and gender diversity will be sent hurtling back in time during the second Trump administration. One respondent on X posted photos of the past four Miss Universe winners, proclaiming that they were all "objectively" beautiful and, crucially, not trans either. As the user argued, "They're not white & that's what he can't say out loud because he's a spineless coward."

Not only does this not bode well for America, but it also raises uncomfortable questions about Don Jr.'s engagement. Kimberly Guilfoyle's late mother, Mercedes, was born in Puerto Rico, and the former Fox News host resembles her Boricua side more closely than her dad's Irish heritage. Having her fiancé rave about a blonde Danish woman must sting a little bit. Victoria Kjaer Theilvig's features also call to mind Guilfoyle's old photos before her rumored plastic surgery. If she did go under the knife, it may not have had the aesthetic results Guilfoyle was hoping for. Does she ever worry her future husband doesn't find her "objectively attractive"?

One commenter, who has been heavily involved in the pageant world herself, asserted that Don Jr. was putting too much emphasis altogether on the "beauty" part of pageantry. "These women work incredibly hard and are more than just a pretty face," she professed. "You should also highlight their intelligence, service to community and commitment to making the world a better place."

