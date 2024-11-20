Is Three Wiser Men And A Boy Paul Campbell, Andrew Walker & Tyler Hynes' Last Trio Flick? The Hallmark Hunks Give Us A Hint

"Three Wiser Men and a Boy" is the second time that Paul Campbell, Andrew Walker, and Tyler Hynes have worked together to create the most memorable Hallmark trio. Campbell, Walker, and Hynes' on-set chemistry is rare and the love shared between them is just as palpable offscreen as on. The Brenner brothers have completely stolen our hearts, leading fans to wonder if we will ever see them together again. Campbell, Hynes, and Walker first portrayed their brotherhood in the 2022 Hallmark holiday film "Three Wise Men and a Baby," when the three brothers — Campbell as Stephen, Hynes as Taylor, and Walker as Luke — experience what it's like to be parents over the holiday season after baby Thomas is left at the fire station.

The first film was a Hallmark hit, and Paul Campbell knew it was going to be immediately. The sequel takes place five years later. Now that Thomas is a young boy, Stephen and Taylor work with his now-father, Luke, to give their nephew the best school holiday musical after the director quits. There's dancing and flying rigs, and of course, plenty of holiday cheer. The List sat down with Campbell, Walker, and Hynes for an exclusive chat all about "Three Wiser Men and a Boy."

Notably, the guys spilled the beans on what the future may hold for them as a trio. "We will absolutely continue working together," Campbell enthusiastically confirmed. "We don't know what it'll be. Will it be Brenner world? Will it be something else? I don't know." But they — and the rest of the world — hope it's only the beginning for the three of them, which should delight fans of these Hallmark hunks no end.

