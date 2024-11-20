Is Three Wiser Men And A Boy Paul Campbell, Andrew Walker & Tyler Hynes' Last Trio Flick? The Hallmark Hunks Give Us A Hint
"Three Wiser Men and a Boy" is the second time that Paul Campbell, Andrew Walker, and Tyler Hynes have worked together to create the most memorable Hallmark trio. Campbell, Walker, and Hynes' on-set chemistry is rare and the love shared between them is just as palpable offscreen as on. The Brenner brothers have completely stolen our hearts, leading fans to wonder if we will ever see them together again. Campbell, Hynes, and Walker first portrayed their brotherhood in the 2022 Hallmark holiday film "Three Wise Men and a Baby," when the three brothers — Campbell as Stephen, Hynes as Taylor, and Walker as Luke — experience what it's like to be parents over the holiday season after baby Thomas is left at the fire station.
The first film was a Hallmark hit, and Paul Campbell knew it was going to be immediately. The sequel takes place five years later. Now that Thomas is a young boy, Stephen and Taylor work with his now-father, Luke, to give their nephew the best school holiday musical after the director quits. There's dancing and flying rigs, and of course, plenty of holiday cheer. The List sat down with Campbell, Walker, and Hynes for an exclusive chat all about "Three Wiser Men and a Boy."
Notably, the guys spilled the beans on what the future may hold for them as a trio. "We will absolutely continue working together," Campbell enthusiastically confirmed. "We don't know what it'll be. Will it be Brenner world? Will it be something else? I don't know." But they — and the rest of the world — hope it's only the beginning for the three of them, which should delight fans of these Hallmark hunks no end.
The lovable trio hopes to reprise their roles in the future
However, if the opportunity to return to their roles doesn't present itself, Paul Campbell, Andrew Walker, and Tyler Hynes know exactly who they want to play the Brenner brothers next. As Walker told The List in our exclusive sitdown, "Wes Brown, Kris Polaha, and [...] Ben Ayres." However, we don't think they could pull off the spirit hands dance quite as well as these three do in both "Three Wise Men and a Baby" and its 2024 sequel. Wholesome content is something the actors genuinely enjoy creating when working together on Hallmark films like "Three Wiser Men and a Boy."
In another exclusive interview with The List, conducted in 2023, Campbell proudly told us that he feels good just knowing that the joyful themes of this particularly festive subgenre bring a certain feeling to those who watch. That's exactly why these three need to reprise their Brenner brothers roles — perhaps the next film could be "Three Wisest Men and a Teen?" After all, as Campbell reassured us in their latest joint chat, "I think hopefully just the beginning of making you guys really, really tired of seeing our faces together," adding simply, "That's our plan. Probably happening now."