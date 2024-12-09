The Stunning Transformation Of Cybill Shepherd

Thanks to the critical and commercial success of "The Last Picture Show," Cybill Shepherd became a hot commodity in Hollywood. She'd also entered into a romantic relationship with that film's director, Peter Bogdanovich, which broke up his marriage. More movie offers poured in, and she had star billing for her second-ever movie, starring opposite Charles Grodin in the comedy "The Heartbreak Kid." She then starred in "Daisy Miller," a period comedy set in the late 1800s, before starring alongside 1970s box-office king Burt Reynolds in the Bogdanovich-directed 1975 musical comedy "At Long Last Love" and taking a small role in Martin Scorsese's acclaimed "Taxi Driver," which came out the following year.

At the same time that her acting career boomed, Shepherd also continued to tap into her modeling background for increasingly lucrative advertising work. This included her becoming the "Kodak Girl," featured in the film manufacturer's various advertisements.

As for her relationship with the director, it came to an end, both personally and professionally, long before Bogdanovich's death in 2022. In fact, it came just after "At Long Last Love" was savaged by film critics. "It seems to designed as a showcase for Cybill Shepherd's musical-comedy talents, and she's a hopeless amateur," wrote Pauline Kael in her review for The New Yorker. Shepherd, who considered herself to be more of a singer than an actor, was understandably miffed. "To my shock and embarrassment one review said, 'Cybill Shepherd cannot walk, talk, much less sing.' He was right about the walking and talking part, but I actually sang pretty well considering it was all done live without overdubs," she wrote in her bio.

