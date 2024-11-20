Kamala Harris' Hawaii Vacation After 2024 Election Loss Is Causing A Stir
What would you do if you just lost a presidential election? If your answer is "take a relaxing Hawaiian vacation," be prepared for some serious backlash online. It's been two weeks since Election Day, and many of us are still recovering from the tense election season and the events that followed. It's difficult to imagine how heavy this time must be for Vice President Kamala Harris who, just weeks ago, was close to making history yet again by becoming the United States' first woman president. On November 19, Harris jetted off to Kalaoa, Hawaii, and she's getting a lot of flak for the timing of her trip.
After Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election, Harris has made a few appearances. In her November 6 concession speech, she said: "Sometimes the fight takes a while. That doesn't mean we won't win," per WHYY. She added, "While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign."
While Trump has been busy picking people for his cabinet who are already trying way too hard to inflate his overblown ego, it seems that Harris is ready to make her way out of the public eye — if only for a short respite. And, some don't support this decision. A Democratic strategist told the Washington Examiner: "She's never been the party leader. She couldn't get through a primary on her own, so it's fitting that she'd slink off to Hawaii while the party falls apart."
Kamala Harris' vacation has earned very mixed reactions
When folks on X, formerly known as Twitter learned that Kamala Harris had left for Hawaii, many were, unsurprisingly, unafraid to voice their opinions. "Remember all those promises Kamala Harris made her voters? Well, she's still the Vice President and is currently vacationing in Hawaii. Guess she didn't mean any of it after all," one X user complained. Someone else expressed outrage with Harris' trip, saying, "What you should ask is why Kamala Harris is in a lavish and luxurious taxpayer funded vacation in Hawaii when she was supposed to be working."
Of course, while many people consider Harris' Hawaiian vacation unreasonable, others believe that it has been more than earned. "i hope she enjoys every moment and gets as much rest as she needs," one X user declared. "Kamala Harris taking a vacation in Hawaii after a tough election might seem tone-deaf given the financial and political struggles, but it's not uncommon for politicians to take breaks," another user noted.
Folks may never be able to agree about whether or not Harris should be taking a vacation right now. Yet, there is one thing that all of us can likely see eye-to-eye on: after the past few weeks, we all deserve a bit of a break.