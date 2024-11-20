Here's Who Attended Liam Payne's Funeral, Including A Tragic One Direction Reunion

One Direction fans have longed for a reunion between the beloved boy band's members since their split in 2016. Now, the group's members have finally reunited, but it was tragedy that brought them back together. One Direction member Liam Payne died at the age of 31 on October 16, 2024 after falling from a third story balcony. On November 20, Payne's bandmates and many other stars gathered for his funeral and celebrated the life of their friend.

Mourners gathered in Amersham in Buckinghamshire, England for the occasion. One Direction members Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson all attended the private service. A white horse-drawn carriage transported Payne's coffin, carrying floral arrangements that spelled out the words, "daddy" and "son." When the service was finished, Payne's parents and Cheryl, his ex and the mother of his seven-year-old son, Bear, followed close behind. Payne's partner Kate Cassidy was also in attendance. In addition to Payne's former bandmates and closest loved ones, many other visitors were present to pay their respects, and it made for a star-studded list of attendees. One of the first arrivals was Girls Aloud's Nicola Roberts, and bandmate Kimberley Walsh followed. Simon Cowell, who masterminded One Direction on The X Factor UK in 2010, was in attendance, as was actor James Corden, who is reportedly a friend of the band. Soccer star Robbie Keane, DJ Scott Mills, TV host Adrian Chiles, singer Rochelle Humes, and model Damian Hurley also paid their respects.

