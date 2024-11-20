Tragic Details About Madonna's Son, David Banda
It's no secret that Madonna's six kids have lived a notoriously lavish lifestyle. From attending extravagant events and trips to enjoying all the fruits and privileges wealthy life has to offer, the "Like a Virgin" singer's offspring have all been treated like royalty by their mother, whether they are adopted or biological. She's also displayed her softer side around her kids by enforcing wholesome household rules, which promote kindness, respect, and maintaining a positive outlook on life.
However, not all has been peaches and cream in the life of her adopted son, David Banda. Though his mom ensured he lived just as happy and luxurious of a childhood as his siblings, that doesn't change the fact Banda has endured some hardships of his own throughout his young life, whether it be his early life in an orphanage or trying to carve his own path in adulthood.
David Banda lost his family at a young age
Before he was adopted by Madonna, David Banda was born in Malawi and raised in the Home of Hope Orphanage. Banda was left in the orphanage's care by his father, Yohane Banda, when he was just one year old, following the death of his biological mother. In a 2006 interview with Oprah, Madonna further described Banda's destitute situation. "He had survived malaria and tuberculosis, and no one from his extended family had visited him since the time he arrived," she said (via The Guardian). "So from my perspective, there was no one looking after David's welfare."
When Madonna and then-husband Guy Ritchie decided to adopt Banda, his biological father reportedly put up little fight on the matter. In an interview with Reuters Television, he said they had agreed to bring David back to Malawi to visit every so often. "We had agreed initially that when the child is taken, she should bring him at least once in every three to four years so that we should see how he is developing," Yohane Banda said (via People). "[But] I have no problem with the government's recommendation to allow Madonna to get the child. This is what I wanted, that Madonna should keep the child."
His adoption was messy
While Madonna and Guy Ritchie's decision to adopt David Banda in 2006 was made with good intentions, the proceedings were not as smooth or welcoming to the idea as they might have hoped. Banda's adoption was hindered by Malawian law, which dictated only legal residents could adopt children in the country.
Despite the hurdles they faced, in May 2008 that the Malawi High Court finally approved the adoption, which was also endorsed by Banda's biological father. Though they were victorious, Madonna was not present for the final ruling, though her legal team was still present to represent her. The adoption was decried by multiple human rights groups who accused and threatened legal action against Madonna and Ritchie for allegedly circumventing local regulations for it to be approved.
Madonna and Guy Ritchie divorced soon after his adoption
Though David Banda's adoption didn't become official until May 2008, Madonna and her then-husband Guy Ritchie split the following October. Among the reasons their divorce went down, a source told People that same month that Ritchie was reportedly apprehensive about adopting Banda."From what I understand, Guy really didn't want to adopt David," the source said. "He felt like they should focus on their marriage because they were having problems then, too. But Madonna insisted. And what Madonna wants, Madonna gets."
In the years after the divorce, Banda's relationship with Madonna was far more publicized due to their close bond, and his involvement in his mom's Celebration Tour. However, he apparently has maintained a relationship with Ritchie, with whom he was seen in 2016 in London, along with his brother, Rocco, and Ritchie's family.
Rumors spread that he's a starving artist
After David Banda graduated high school, he set out to make a name for himself in New York City as a musician. Since he moved, he's taught virtual guitar lessons to help pay his rent. Though, he approached the subject in a joking manner, a now-deleted Instagram Live post he made about his living situation might have alarmed some viewers. "It's lovely to experience it being 9 o'clock at night, me being hungry and realizing that I don't have enough money to get food, but we don't have enough food in the house and scavenging," he said.
Despite his message, Banda clarified in another Instagram post he's since deleted that he isn't starving or street-bound, as some might have been led to believe. He also made it clear that his mother, Madonna, is still quite supportive of him as he makes his own way.