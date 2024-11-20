Tragic Details About Madonna's Son, David Banda

Before he was adopted by Madonna, David Banda was born in Malawi and raised in the Home of Hope Orphanage. Banda was left in the orphanage's care by his father, Yohane Banda, when he was just one year old, following the death of his biological mother. In a 2006 interview with Oprah, Madonna further described Banda's destitute situation. "He had survived malaria and tuberculosis, and no one from his extended family had visited him since the time he arrived," she said (via The Guardian). "So from my perspective, there was no one looking after David's welfare."

Advertisement

When Madonna and then-husband Guy Ritchie decided to adopt Banda, his biological father reportedly put up little fight on the matter. In an interview with Reuters Television, he said they had agreed to bring David back to Malawi to visit every so often. "We had agreed initially that when the child is taken, she should bring him at least once in every three to four years so that we should see how he is developing," Yohane Banda said (via People). "[But] I have no problem with the government's recommendation to allow Madonna to get the child. This is what I wanted, that Madonna should keep the child."