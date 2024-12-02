The Lavish Life Of Bailee Madison

Many "Pretty Little Liars" stars have branched out into different creative avenues, so it's not surprising that Bailee Madison has interests outside of acting. Not only is she able to perform in front of the camera, but Madison also loves to make music. In May 2024, she told Teen Vogue that moving in with her boyfriend, British rocker Blake Richardson, helped her push her music aspirations forward. The couple wrote her first single, "Kinda Fun," together in 2024. "It's so fun because we're writing together. We get to just wake up and have coffee and sit outside and then go into the studio and write songs, and it's really special ... a bonding experience."

Despite telling the publication that she wasn't in any rush to release more music, Madison unleashed the summer anthem "Chiller" in July of the same year. In a promotional Instagram post of herself in a bikini laughing, Madison wrote, "#CHILLER is out now! Let me know what you guys think of it! I really hope you'll dance around & feel the MOST confident."

Madison told Us Weekly that Richardson helped her create this song, too. "We were chatting about some weird situations that I have been in lately that left an un-chill taste in my mouth.," she recalled. "From random guys whistling to me and my girlfriends, to hands just a little too low during pictures with strangers." The aim was to have fun and hopefully encourage listeners to love themselves.

