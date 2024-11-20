Simon Cowell's Tragic Moment With Liam Payne's Parents Is An Absolute Gut Punch

It's clear that One Direction singer Liam Payne's passing has been a tragic time in Simon Cowell's life. Payne auditioned for "The X Factor" in 2010, and Cowell, who was a judge on the series, grouped him together with the other members of One Direction, creating the beloved boy band. Now, Cowell has had to say goodbye to Payne in the wake of his devastating death. And, one moment he shared with Payne's parents at the star's funeral shows his deep sadness.

In October 2024, Payne died at the age of 31 when he fell from a third floor balcony. On November 20, many stars were in attendance at Payne's funeral, which included a tragic One Direction reunion that Cowell was a part of. Photos of the event show Cowell's emotional moment with Payne's parents, Geoff and Karen. He hugged Payne's mom and dad, and they appeared to comfort each other, as Cowell was seemingly moved to tears. In preparation for the funeral, a source told The U.S. Sun, "Liam may have been a global superstar but to Geoff and Karen he will always be their little boy. It is going to be an incredibly difficult day." And, it's clear that this is something that Cowell understood.